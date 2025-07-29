Introducing The Drift Home Baby Monitor By Ergopouch: Peace Of Mind Beyond Connection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 15 years of experience pioneering safe sleep solutions, ergoPouch created Drift Home to address common challenges in the early years of parenting. The device integrates intuitive monitoring with the brand's globally trusted What to Wear (W2W) sleepwear guide, helping parents dress their baby appropriately based on room temperature. It's the only monitor to combine real-time environmental insights with evidence-based sleepwear recommendations.

"Drift Home empowers parents to feel confident at bedtime with real-time guidance, helping them dress their baby safely for sleep while protecting their privacy, all in one beautifully designed device."

says Gabrielle Seely, US Marketing Manager at ergoPouch.

Key Features:



Built-in Smart TOG Dressing Guide: Offers real-time, personalized recommendations on how to dress your baby for sleep, based on the room temperature, embedded with ergoPouch's globally trusted "What to Wear" (W2W) Guide.

Wi-Fi Free Technology: Keeps your family's data private while offering peace of mind. All-in-One Sleep Solution: Combines intuitive monitoring, temperature sensing, and safe sleep guidance in one device.

More than just a monitor, Drift Home fits seamlessly into the ergoPouch sleep ecosystem. When used with the brand's TOG-rated sleep sacks and rompers, it creates a full-circle solution for healthy, safe sleep routines from newborn through toddlerhood.

Availability

Drift Home Baby Monitor is available from July 30th, 2025.

RRP : $329.95

ergopouch

Target (from end of August

Amazon (from end of August)

About ergoPouch

ergoPouch is dedicated to creating innovative, safe, and sustainable sleep solutions for families. From award-winning sleepwear to smart tools like the Drift Home Baby Monitor, the brand continues to empower parents with products that combine science, simplicity, and style.

