Introducing The Drift Home Baby Monitor By Ergopouch: Peace Of Mind Beyond Connection
"Drift Home empowers parents to feel confident at bedtime with real-time guidance, helping them dress their baby safely for sleep while protecting their privacy, all in one beautifully designed device."
says Gabrielle Seely, US Marketing Manager at ergoPouch.
Key Features:
Built-in Smart TOG Dressing Guide: Offers real-time, personalized recommendations on how to dress your baby for sleep, based on the room temperature, embedded with ergoPouch's globally trusted "What to Wear" (W2W) Guide.
Wi-Fi Free Technology: Keeps your family's data private while offering peace of mind.
All-in-One Sleep Solution: Combines intuitive monitoring, temperature sensing, and safe sleep guidance in one device.
More than just a monitor, Drift Home fits seamlessly into the ergoPouch sleep ecosystem. When used with the brand's TOG-rated sleep sacks and rompers, it creates a full-circle solution for healthy, safe sleep routines from newborn through toddlerhood.
Availability
Drift Home Baby Monitor is available from July 30th, 2025.
RRP : $329.95
ergopouch
Target (from end of August
Amazon (from end of August)
About ergoPouch
ergoPouch is dedicated to creating innovative, safe, and sustainable sleep solutions for families. From award-winning sleepwear to smart tools like the Drift Home Baby Monitor, the brand continues to empower parents with products that combine science, simplicity, and style.
Media Contact
Michael Douglas
[email protected]
SOURCE ergoPouch
