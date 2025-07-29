Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Post For Solar Landscaping Lights (TLS-851)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved post for solar powered landscape lights," said an inventor, from Rialto, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR LIGHT HOLDER. My durable design could withstand various weather conditions and landscaping equipment."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to anchor landscape lights. In doing so, it would create an ornate, illuminated display. It also increases stability and longevity, and it eliminates the hassle of replacing solar landscaping lights. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-851, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
CommentsNo comment