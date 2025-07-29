Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 30 - 2025


2025-07-29 12:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from July 21st to July 25th 2025
Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2025 FR0010259150 350 106,16429 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 300 106,16408 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2025 FR0010259150 250 106,14 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 390 106,43301 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 105,20 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2025 FR0010259150 1 000 105,20 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 104,96667 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 000 105,51353 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2025 FR0010259150 200 108,645 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2025 FR0010259150 300 108,06667 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2025 FR0010259150 200 108,00 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 400 108,13342 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2025 FR0010259150 650 111,86154 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2025 FR0010259150 150 111,93333 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 252 111,77211 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2025 FR0010259150 280 111,50821 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2025 FR0010259150 980 111,64612 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2025 FR0010259150 200 111,52 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 143 111,67378 XPAR
TOTAL 20 645 108,6488

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN -Buy back program - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30_2025

MENAFN29072025004107003653ID1109858039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search