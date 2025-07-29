403
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 30 - 2025
| Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from July 21st to July 25th 2025
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|350
|106,16429
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 300
|106,16408
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|250
|106,14
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 390
|106,43301
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|105,20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|105,20
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|104,96667
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|105,51353
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|108,645
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|108,06667
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|108,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 400
|108,13342
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|650
|111,86154
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|150
|111,93333
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 252
|111,77211
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|280
|111,50821
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|980
|111,64612
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|111,52
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 143
|111,67378
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|20 645
|108,6488
Attachment
-
EN_IPSEN -Buy back program - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30_2025
