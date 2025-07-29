Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kering: Availability Of The 2025 First-Half Report


2025-07-29 12:16:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KERING_Press release -Availability of the 2025 First-half report



PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2025


AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 FIRST-HALF REPORT

Kering has made its First-Half Report for the period ending June 30, 2025, accessible to the public on its website under the Finance section ( ).

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering's Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 ...
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 ...
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 ...
Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 ...

