PGM Releases Mid-Year Mover Data Benchmarks, Revealing A 2.5-Month Window For High-Intent Marketing

Porch Group Media

PGM data shows movers average 74.8 days from listing to post-move, giving marketers a 2.5-month window to reach high-intent buyers early.

- Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data and Marketing at Porch Group MediaTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Porch Group Media (PGM) , a leading provider of consumer and property data solutions, today released updated mover journey benchmarks. With access to over 90% of U.S. homebuyers and 27+ million movers annually, PGM delivers insights to help brands reach consumers throughout the move journey.Based on millions of mover records analyzed through June 2025, PGM data reveals that the average time from when a consumer is“Likely to Move” (home listed for sale) to“Post-Move” is 74.8 days. This provides marketers with a critical 2.5-month opportunity to engage with high-intent consumers before their move.Additionally,“Verified Pre-Movers”-homeowners whose property is under contract or in inspection-spend an average of 52.4 days in this phase. This represents a key 6–8 week window when consumers are actively making major purchasing decisions and are highly receptive to relevant brand outreach.“Marketers can't afford to wait until someone's address changes to take action,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data and Marketing at Porch Group Media.“Our insights show there's a powerful window of opportunity before the move is verified-one where early engagement can create lasting brand loyalty.”PGM's mover data goes far beyond basic address changes. By sourcing data directly from verified Porch platform engagements and real consumer behavior, PGM offers rich, real-time insights that enhance mover targeting with:* Access to over 27 million movers annually, both pre- and post-move* 90%+ coverage of U.S. homebuyers* Hundreds of segmentation attributes across individual, household, financial, and property levels* Active buying signals and property condition overlays* Multi-channel contact data for activation across direct mail, digital, email, and CTVBrands leveraging PGM mover audiences have seen 3:1 incremental performance over standard consumer targeting. Campaigns built around the mover journey consistently outperform, thanks to better timing, deeper insights, and actionable signals.“It's not just about who is moving,” added Taves.“It's about when, how, and why. Our data enables marketers to engage at the right time with messages that matter-powered by the most trusted mover signals in the industry.”PGM's mover audiences are available for activation across major digital platforms and direct-to-consumer channels.About Porch Group MediaPGM delivers advanced audience and data solutions that give brands a strategic advantage. With deep expertise in first-party data, consumer intelligence, and audience development, PGM specializes in new movers, homebuyers, and property insights-along with high-performing segments built around shopping intent and automotive behavior.Whether you're looking to identify the right customers or reach them at the right time, PGM helps marketers unlock smarter targeting and better results.Learn more at porchgroupmedia .

Larisa Bedgood

Porch Group Media

+1 8137863599

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.