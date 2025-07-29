Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allows Women To Work In Night Shifts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) In a major step towards empowering women and enhancing their self-reliance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a landmark decision to allow women to work in night shifts (24x7) in shops and commercial establishments, an official said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that this move will increase women's participation in the workforce while also boosting Ease of Doing Business in the national capital.

She emphasised that this policy would play a pivotal role in establishing Delhi as a 24x7 business hub and underscores the government's commitment to women's empowerment and economic independence.

“The proposal will soon be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval, following prior discussions on the matter. To implement this decision, exemptions are being made under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954,” she said.

Currently, Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Act prohibit women from working between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. during summers and between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. during winters. The forthcoming amendment will remove these restrictions, thereby enabling women to work night shifts across the city.

Highlighting the safety framework, the Chief Minister stated that stringent measures will be implemented to ensure women's security during night shifts, including compulsory transportation facilities, comprehensive CCTV surveillance, and the deployment of adequate female security personnel.

She noted that similar permissions are already in place in states such as Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that women's welfare is at the top of the government's agenda and that multiple initiatives are being undertaken to ensure the economic advancement of working women.

To safeguard women working in night shifts, a comprehensive set of conditions will be mandatory for all establishments. Written consent of female employees will be required prior to assigning night shifts. Workplaces must have CCTV surveillance, female security guards, and secure transport facilities. Each establishment must also constitute an Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. Furthermore, restrooms, toilets, lockers, and other basic amenities must be provided, she said.

Additional conditions include mandatory electronic payment of wages (bank/ECS), provision of all statutory benefits including ESI, bonus, provident fund, as well as weekly offs and overtime compensation.