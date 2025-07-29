CBI Arrests IT Inspector In Vijayawada For Taking Bribe
The central agency said it arrested the duo for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant for not taking action on the petitions received against the complainant and for not conducting an income tax raid.
The CBI on Tuesday registered against the accused – IT Inspector B. Ramachandra Rao and tout/middleman Raju alias Rajaratnam, a resident of Pala Gudem, Eluru.
As per the complaint, an official working in the office of Commissioner of Income Tax demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh initially through a tout/middleman from the complainant, who is running a mobile service shop in Ramachandra Rao Peta, Eluru, for not to issuing notices on the petitions received by the Income Tax Department against him and not to conduct an income tax raid.
As the complainant expressed inability to pay such a big amount as a bribe, the accused finally settled for Rs 1.20 lakh (Rs 1 lakh for the officer and Rs 20,000 for the middleman)
The CBI said in a press release that it laid a trap and caught the accused tout/middleman red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant, on behalf of the Inspector of Income Tax, Vijayawada.
Subsequently, both the accused were arrested. They would be produced before the Special Court for CBI cases, Vijayawada.
The CBI said searches are being conducted. Further investigation is in progress, it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment