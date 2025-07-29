Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Rear Lighting System For Vehicles (SNF-457)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to show how hard and fast the brake pedal is pressed so following motorists can react accordingly," said an inventor, from San Marcos, Calif., "so I invented the METER FILLING BRAKE LIGHTS. My improved brake design and the time/pressure input relay gauge on the brake pedal switch could help to avoid rear-end collisions."

The patent-pending invention provides a more informative rear brake light for vehicles. In doing so, it would accurately alert and inform following motorists of a driver's braking and speed intensity. As a result, it increases travel safety, and it helps prevent collisions. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SNF-457, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED