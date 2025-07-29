IQM LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-FIRST NURSE TARGETING PRODUCT FOR HEALTHCARE CLIENTS

Powered by best-in-class data from Data360, IQM's Integrated Care Team Messaging allows brands to map nurses to affiliated physicians for a bigger picture of healthcare

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Advertising Corporation , the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced the launch of Integrated Care Team Messaging, an industry-first targeting capability that enables healthcare advertisers to not only reach the physicians treating patients, but also the nurses who spend a majority of time with them.

Today's healthcare climate relies heavily on team-based care, where multiple professionals in the field, not only physicians, influence prescription decisions. A recent study published by The American Journal of Medicine reviewed the time spent with patients by nurses vs. physicians and found that nurses spend nearly double the amount of time with patients (it was found that physicians spend 14-18% of their time with patient interactions vs. nurses who spent 33% of their time with patients).

Integrated Care Team Messaging uses IQM's proprietary Nurse Mapping solution that enables precise mapping of non-NPI nurses to affiliated NPI-level healthcare providers (like physicians) who work within the same medical facility and specialty. Previously, marketers were unable to map this audience with other healthcare providers in the same facilities. However, with Integrated Care Team Messaging, IQM opens up an extended audience, creating a broader view of the whole care team and thereby supporting more comprehensive and effective campaign strategies.

The company's Nurse Mapping solution, which powers the product, is made possible through a strategic partnership with Data360, the go-to trusted data partner leading the healthcare industry with Identity-First and Intent-Fueled Solutions. Earlier this year, Data360 launched the Nurse Identity Database, which includes License Number and Digital Identity for 5.4 million nurses. As the largest database of 100% opt-in and deterministic nurse profiles available, Data360's Nurse Identity Database powers IQM's Integrated Care Team Messaging solution, which when coupled with IQM's proprietary identity graph and location capabilities, enables the most accurate targeting and reporting for optimal success.

"We are focused on delivering more holistic capabilities to our healthcare clients to ensure they can better target the practitioners. In this case, oftentimes nurses are the ones educating, coordinating and guiding patients through their care journey," said Tony Sherry, General Manager, Healthcare, IQM. "Ensuring that those nurses are not only being reached, but are also getting more consistent messaging will ultimately result in improved downstream outcomes. We believe that by reaching nurses vs. physicians alone, our clients will see greater prescription lift in their campaigns overall."

Nurses (particularly those without NPI numbers) play a critical role in treatment decisions and patient outcomes, yet they remain underrepresented in most targeting strategies because they are not only difficult to identify but also challenging to map to a specific provider. Now, with the launch of Integrated Care Team Messaging, IQM can bridge this gap and empower clients to engage the entire care team in a compliant and privacy-safe manner.

"We value partnerships with innovative leaders like IQM that share our commitment to providing healthcare marketers with superior solutions for targeting and engagement," said James J. Miller, President & CEO, Data360, Inc. "Together, Data360's valuable Nurse Identity Database and IQM's powerful Integrated Care Team Messaging solution allows healthcare brands to achieve precise targeting for effective campaigns with measurable reach."

Integrated Care Team Messaging is available to all IQM clients and will be managed by a team of vertical professionals within the company, spanning product management, data science, client solutions and compliance.

For more information on this product, please visit .

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform empowers advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit .

About Data360

Committed to turning data into intelligence, Data360, Inc. serves a mission to be the go-to trusted data partner leading the industry with Identity-First and Intent-Fueled Solutions for Healthcare Marketers. The company's solutions and services allow marketers to gain broader and better access to physicians, HCPs, patients, and caregivers. Data360 delivers unequaled first-party data, proprietary technology extracting audience intent and behavior, and a focus on cost-effective and compliant ways to activate and engage healthcare audiences. Data360's Fingerprint solution is proprietary technology that identifies intent and maps it to digital identity to enrich HCP and Patient profiles. Explore more at .

SOURCE IQM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED