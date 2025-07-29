Heffernan Insurance Brokers Expands Footprint With New Office In Utah

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Clearfield, Utah. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Heffernan's growth strategy, allowing the company to better serve its clients in the region with localized expertise and personalized service.

The new Utah office will be led by Kyle Corbridge, who has been appointed as the Branch Manager. Kyle brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the insurance industry, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of service and support.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in Utah, a state known for its dynamic business environment and vibrant communities," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "With Kyle Corbridge at the helm, we are confident in our ability to build strong relationships in the Utah community."

The Utah office will offer a comprehensive range of insurance services, covering everything from commercial insurance and personal insurance to risk management solutions. Clients can expect the same high standards of service and expertise that Heffernan Insurance Brokers is known for nationwide.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve clients' different needs in virtually every industry. Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

For more information, visit . License #0564249

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

