Kommunitas Migrates To BNB Chain, Ushering In A New Era Of Scalability And Efficiency

Strategic migration marks a major milestone in Kommunitas' growth as it pivots to scalable infrastructure and shifts tokenomics to reward long-term holders

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kommunitas, the pioneering tier-less decentralized launchpad, is proud to announce the successful migration of its native $KOM token to the BNB Smart Chain, a move that reflects the platform's accelerated growth and long-term vision. This strategic shift comes at a pivotal time, as Kommunitas scales to meet the evolving needs of its rapidly expanding community and ecosystem.

Over the past year, Kommunitas has experienced exponential growth - with a surge in project launches, rising investor activity, and rapid community expansion. However, this success also exposed certain infrastructure challenges, including high transaction fees, slower processing times, and limitations in scalability that could hinder future progress.

After careful evaluation, BNB Smart Chain emerged as the optimal solution to support Kommunitas' next phase. Its dramatically lower fees, near-instant transaction speeds, and proven ability to scale make it a perfect match for the platform's evolving needs.“This migration represents a pivotal moment in Kommunitas' journey,” said Robbie Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas .“BNB Chain provides the robust infrastructure we need to scale our operations while delivering the seamless user experience our community deserves.”

The migration to BNB Chain unlocks both immediate and long-term benefits for users and project teams alike, including significantly lower fees for more efficient capital use-especially for retail investors-faster transaction confirmations for a smoother experience, and broader access to BNB Chain's robust DeFi ecosystem. It also enhances liquidity opportunities through deeper trading pools and maintains full access to Kommunitas features such as IKO participation, staking, and governance. To ensure a seamless transition, comprehensive migration support, including step-by-step guides and technical assistance, will be provided to all token holders.



In tandem with the migration, Kommunitas has reached a significant milestone in its deflationary journey: the total supply has been reduced from an initial 40 billion KOM tokens to just over 2.55 billion , effectively removing more than 37.45 billion KOM tokens from circulation - a burn valued at over $37.58 million USD at current market prices. This aggressive reduction was part of a long-term strategy to create a healthier, more sustainable token economy by minimizing inflationary pressures and aligning the token's value with genuine ecosystem activity.



By eliminating excess supply through mechanisms like DxLock and Social Engagement Burning, Kommunitas aimed to reward long-term holders, increase scarcity, and foster a more resilient market structure. With the deflationary goal now accomplished and most tokens fully circulated, the monthly burn program has officially ended. Going forward, the 50% penalty fee from early withdrawals will be redirected to the staking rewards pool-ensuring continued yield for KOM stakers and reinforcing long-term value for the entire community.

Kommunitas is entering a new phase - one defined by performance, inclusivity, and reward. With the BNB Chain migration complete and a deflationary token model now matured, the platform is perfectly positioned to support the next generation of Web3 projects and decentralized investors. Whether you're a builder launching on our platform, or a retail investor seeking fair early access, Kommunitas is ready to deliver.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas is the world's first tier-less launchpad, democratizing early-stage crypto investments by removing barriers and supporting multi-chain project launches. Through its IKO model, staking rewards, and community-driven innovation, it empowers both startups and investors to thrive in the Web3 economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Kommunitas' strategic plans, expected benefits of the BNB Chain migration, and anticipated market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

