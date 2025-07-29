NAVA On Board With TRAIN Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – National Association of Voice Actors Supports Bipartisan Bill to Protect Creators from Unauthorized AI Training –

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry, today announced its support for the Transparency and Responsibility in AI Network (TRAIN) Act, a bipartisan bill that helps creators protect their work from the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence.

The proposed legislation arrives at a pivotal time for artists who are navigating a new reality in which AI tools are becoming increasingly more sophisticated, blurring the lines between human and synthetic creativity. The TRAIN Act would require AI companies to disclose whether copyrighted works were used to inform AI models, holding developers accountable for using creators' work.

“Accountability is key to ensuring artists aren't exploited by AI,” said Tim Friedlander, president and co-founder of NAVA.“We need to lay the groundwork for legislation that protects human voices and ensures a safe and fair environment for AI use.

“The TRAIN Act is an important step toward moving the AI narrative forward with transparency and responsibility.”

The legislation is led by U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.), along with Senate Judiciary Committee members Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

NAVA recently hosted a panel at San Diego Comic-Con focused on how creators are navigating the rise of AI. This followed recent advocacy wins in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, including the successful removal of a proposed 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulation from the so-called“One Big Beautiful Bill” (H.R. 1).

“This is simple: if your work is used to train AI, there should be a way for you, the copyright holder, to determine that it's been used by a training model, and you should get compensated if it was,” Senator Welch said in a statement.

The TRAIN Act is expected to be referred to committee for further consideration.

About NAVA

The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit .

Media Inquiries:

Evan Pondel

Triunfo Partners

(818) 527-6280

...