U.S. Cleaning Products Market Anticipated To Surpass $2.8 Billion By 2030, Registering 4.1% CAGR

U.S. Cleaning Products Market, 2030

U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021-2030.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Cleaning Products Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type (Brooms, Brushes, Mops, Others), Distribution Channel (Dollar Stores, Big Box Retailers, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report:Brooms generated the highest revenue in 2020. California accounted for around approximately 13% share of the U.S. cleaning products market in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit notable growth in the coming years. Economic upsurge, increased disposable income, and rise in dual-income households have improved the adoption of new and innovative brooms and mops in the U.S. cleaning products market, fueling the U.S. cleaning products market growth. In addition, growth in commercial sector and investment in real estate are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high competition majorly in high populated states such as California and Texas is one of the major factors that restrains the growth of U.S. cleaning products industry .On the basis of product type, the U.S. cleaning products market is classified into brooms, mops, brushes, and others. The big box retailers accounted for the largest market share of approx. 32% in 2020. However, the others (online retailers) segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.6% CAGR.However, the e-commerce platforms are booming all across the world and U.S. is one of the prominent countries to support online retailing. The consumers in the country are also preferring online shopping owing to the ease of access and home delivery facilities. The sales of cleaning products are comparatively low in online retail sectors and it holds approx. 20% share in overall revenue generation in the market. The online retail segment is expected to experience growth at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Thus, establishment of e-platforms, developing convenience interface, and effective supply chain network are the factors expected to offer U.S. cleaning products market opportunity.The U.S. cleaning products market is segmented into product type, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is classified into brooms, mops, brush, and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into dollar stores, big box retailers, grocery stores, supermarket, and others (online retailers & B2B sellers). By country, the market is analyzed across the U.S. The state-wise analysis of the market is included in the report.Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourthof the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.Based on the state, California contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-tenthof the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The US cleaning products market across Oregonis anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Key players of the U.S. cleaning products marketanalyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Perfex Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Malish Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.Key Findings Of The Study:➢ By product type segment, the broom segment accounted for the highest U.S. cleaning products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% and brushes was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 4.6% between the years 2021 and 2030➢ By distribution channel, the big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020. However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S. cleaning products market forecast, owing to the rapid expansion of online retailers in the market➢ By state, California accounted for about 12.4% of the overall U.S. cleaning products market size by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period➢ Online sales channels are expected to gain prominence in the upcoming years.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current U.S. cleaning products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. cleaning products market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunity.➢ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.➢ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.➢ A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.➢ An in-depth analysis of the market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.➢ The report includes detailed analysis of the U.S. markets, key players, market segments, competitive scenarios, sales areas, and growth strategies.Enquiry About Report:Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:➢ Home Cleaning Products Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Carpet Cleaning Products Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Denture Cleaning Products Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Household cleaning Products Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Fiber Optic Cleaning Products Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.