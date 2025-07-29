Sudarshan Saur Shakti Strengthens National Dealer Network To Deliver Reliable Solar Solutions And Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With over 350+ dealers, the company is bringing trusted, high-performance solar water heaters for home to every corner of India.

AURANGABAD, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aurangabad, Maharashtra: As India surges ahead in its mission to become a global leader in renewable energy, Sudarshan Saur Shakti Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in solar technology, continues to strengthen its expansive dealer and service network across the country. With over 350+ dealers, the company is bringing trusted, high-performance solar water heaters, PV solar panels and Solar water pump for home to every corner of India backed by reliable after sales service.

Founded over 35 years ago, Sudarshan Saur has built a legacy around quality solar products, innovation, and dependable customer support. The company's dealer-first approach ensures that even in the most remote parts of India, customers have access to premium solar technology, expert installation, and responsive service support.

“Our mission has always been to democratize access to solar energy,” says Mr. Sanjay Jinturkar, Director of Sudarshan Saur.“A strong dealer network ensures we can serve not just major cities but small towns and rural areas where solar adoption has the greatest impact.”

Trusted Solar Partners, Nationwide

With its growing presence, Sudarshan Saur's dealer network spans across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and beyond. Each authorised dealer is trained extensively to deliver not just products, but a complete solar experience from initial consultation and site assessment to installation and post-sale support.

Sudarshan Saur also regularly conducts training sessions and certification programs for dealers and technicians to keep them updated on the latest solar technologies and best practices in servicing.

The result? Thousands of satisfied customers who enjoy clean, renewable energy in their homes and businesses without worrying about maintenance or system performance.

Enabling Energy Independence with Solar Water Heaters

One of Sudarshan's flagship offerings is its range of solar water heaters, engineered for Indian climatic conditions. These systems are especially popular in residential households, schools, hostels, and hotels where daily hot water requirements are high.

The company's high-efficiency collectors and glass-lined tanks are built to last and deliver consistent performance even during monsoons or cloudy days. With options for pressurized and non-pressurized systems, Sudarshan ensures there's a product for every household need.

Many dealers note that solar water heaters remain one of the most cost-effective investments for homeowners, often reducing electricity bills by up to 40%.

Making Homes Self-Reliant with PV Solar Panels

To complement its thermal products, Sudarshan Saur has also expanded into PV solar panels for home helping families and small businesses transition to clean electricity generation.

Their photovoltaic solar solutions are ideal for grid-connected and off-grid applications and come with end-to-end support, including:

Net metering setup



Inverter and battery selection



Government subsidy guidance



Long-term performance monitoring



Through its dealers, Sudarshan has made it easy for homeowners to access customized solar rooftop systems that not only reduce dependency on the grid but also enhance property value.

Commitment to After-Sales Excellence

What sets Sudarshan Saur apart is its unwavering focus on service. From timely installation to quick resolution of any service issues, the company maintains a robust customer service protocol across its network.

Each dealer is equipped to handle first-level support, and for complex cases, the company's regional service teams step in promptly. The average turnaround time for service requests remains one of the fastest in the industry, something customers value highly.

“It's not just about selling a product,” says Mr. Sanjay Jinturkar.“We're here to ensure solar keeps working efficiently for every home and every business. That's where our dealer partners shine.”

Empowering India, One Rooftop at a Time

With solar adoption rapidly increasing, Sudarshan Saur is inviting more partners to join its dealer network. Those passionate about renewable energy and business growth can benefit from the company's brand reputation, technical support, and marketing resources.

As solar transitions from a premium offering to a household necessity, trusted providers like Sudarshan Saur Shakti Pvt. Ltd. are proving why local presence with global standards is the winning formula.

About Sudarshan Saur Shakti Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1989, Sudarshan Saur is an ISO-certified company delivering solar water heaters, PV solar panels, and other renewable energy solutions across India. With over 35 years of expertise, 350+ dealers, and multiple government recognitions, the company is one of India's most respected solar brands.

Sanjay Jinturkar

Sudarshan Saur Shakti Private Limited

+91 77700 66008

...

