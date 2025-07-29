Trantolo & Trantolo Publishes Study On America's Most Dangerous Highways For Motorcyclists

Bridgeport, CT – Trantolo & Trantolo, a leading personal injury law firm proudly serving Connecticut and Long Island, is happy to announce the release of its new data-driven safety study, 'America's most dangerous highways for motorcyclists .'

Created with the belief that knowledge is power and to provide individuals with the most up-to-date and accurate information on the most serious hazards facing motorcyclists, Trantolo & Trantolo's new study analyzes five years of crash data to highlight the most dangerous roads, key risk factors, and alarming trends that every rider needs to know, along with how to fight back when accidents happen. Some of the study's key areas include:



The 50 deadliest highways for motorcyclists – Where are riders most at risk?

Top states with the most motorcycle crash deaths – Who leads the nation?

Top causes of motorcycle crashes on high-risk highways – What common mistakes and road conditions lead to deadly outcomes?

Helmet laws and other laws for motorcyclists – How much protection do riders have? Legal rights for injured riders – What to do if you've been hit

With the study highlighting that there has been an overall increase of approximately 12.72% in motorcyclist fatalities from 2020 to 2023, the lawyers at Trantolo & Trantolo are committed to helping injured riders receive fair compensation for overwhelming medical bills, lost wages, and long-term trauma.

“The numbers don't lie U.S. highways are dangerous places for motorcyclists. Fatal crashes are rising, and too many victims are left without justice or support. While some crashes may be unavoidable, many are preventable with safer road designs, more vigorous enforcement, and better legal protections for riders,” said a spokesperson for the law firm.“At Trantolo & Trantolo, our legal team will fight for the rights of motorcycle crash victims. With decades of experience and a proven track record in personal injury law, our team is dedicated to helping riders get the compensation they deserve. Don't fight solo!”

From lawsuits involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, cerebral palsy, slip and falls, nursing home abuse and neglect, wrongful death, and dog bites to other personal injury cases, Trantolo & Trantolo have recovered billions in compensation for its clients.

With 7 offices throughout Connecticut and Long Island, 24/7 chat, and no cost until a case is won and settled, the award-winning law firm is always ready to help individuals with utmost care and legal expertise, whether it's a minor injury or a complex wrongful death claim.

Trantolo & Trantolo encourages prospective clients to call (844) 999-9999 or complete the online form today to schedule a complimentary legal consultation.

About Trantolo & Trantolo

Proudly serving Connecticut and Long Island with a winning tradition since 1938, Trantolo & Trantolo is an award-winning personal injury law firm that is expertly equipped to handle all types of injury and accident cases. With an experienced team that has earned the highest possible ratings in the legal profession for skill and integrity, Trantolo & Trantolo takes great pride in providing the very best legal representation to those who need support the most.

To learn more about Trantolo & Trantolo and the release of its new data-driven safety study, 'America's most dangerous highways for motorcyclists, ' please visit the website at .

