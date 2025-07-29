Nexos Invest Facilitates $30.5M Construction Loan For Origin By Artefacto

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nexos Invest secures $30.5M loan for Origin by Artefacto, reaffirming its leadership in high-impact real estate funding across Florida.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nexos Invest, a leading mortgage lender in Miami, FL, has successfully arranged a $30.5 million construction loan for the luxury development, Origin by Artefacto. This financing marks another milestone in Nexos Invest's commitment to supporting high-impact residential and commercial real estate projects across Florida.This transaction was spearheaded by Nexos team members Carlos Vazquez, Gaston Schneider, and Mauricio Ordoñez, reinforcing the firm's trusted reputation within the private lending space. The project is featured on TRADED, a respected industry platform that highlights prominent real estate deals, further validating Nexos Invest's role as a premier partner in South Florida's real estate investment market.Nexos Invest specializes in offering bridge loans, fix and flip financing, and development funding. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and transparency, the firm provides tailored financing for investors seeking reliable, non-bank lending alternatives. This latest loan underscores the firm's expertise in delivering agile and strategic capital to fuel real estate growth.“Closing a deal of this magnitude reflects our commitment to offering professional, results-driven solutions to borrowers,” said a spokesperson from Nexos Invest.“Our team is proud to continue enabling ambitious developments that contribute to Florida's dynamic real estate landscape.”With its streamlined approval process and relationship-focused approach, Nexos Invest continues to be a trusted mortgage lender in Miami, FL, known for fast closings and a broker-friendly environment. The firm also provides specialized solutions in commercial real estate loans in Miami, FL , tailored to diverse investment needs.About Nexos Invest:Nexos Invest is a direct private lender based in Aventura, FL , offering innovative real estate financing for bridge loans, construction projects, and investment property acquisitions. Serving Miami, Aventura, the broader Florida region and Texas. Nexos is committed to helping investors achieve financial success with fast and reliable loan solutions.Contact InformationNexos InvestAddress: 18851 NE 29th Ave Suite 510City: AventuraState: FloridaZip code: 33180Phone: +1 305-846-0214Email: ...Website: nexosinvest

