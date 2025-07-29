Franchise Opportunities Now Available In Louisiana Through Synchrocare, LLC

A New Era for Healthcare-Focused Entrepreneurs in the Bayou State

- Reza Yazdian, D, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a national leader in medical device innovation and healthcare sales, is expanding into Louisiana with a franchise model designed to empower local entrepreneurs. This expansion comes at a pivotal moment in the healthcare sector, as the $500 billion medical device market is set to grow beyond $650 billion by 2032, within the broader $3.6 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.Founded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC has helped bridge the gap between cutting-edge medical technologies and the providers who need them. The company's franchise program now brings this powerful model to Louisiana, offering residents a chance to run a scalable, impactful business with full operational support.Franchisees will have access to a portfolio of high-performing, cost-effective medical devices, sourced from globally recognized manufacturers. Synchrocare, LLC handles product logistics, compliance, training, and negotiation with manufacturers, freeing up franchise owners to focus on connecting with healthcare professionals and driving meaningful change in local communities.“Our franchisees have the opportunity to deliver innovative healthcare solutions while building sustainable businesses that create long-term value,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.From New Orleans and Baton Rouge to Lafayette and Shreveport, Synchrocare, LLC franchisees will be well-positioned to support hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians seeking reliable, advanced medical products. A robust training curriculum covering sales, anatomy, device functionality, and industry regulations ensures that each franchisee starts with a strong foundation and continues to receive ongoing support.This is a powerful opportunity for Louisiana-based professionals with sales or healthcare experience – or for entrepreneurs seeking a business with a mission. Synchrocare, LLC's franchise program offers not only financial potential, but also the ability to positively impact lives across the state.To learn more about joining the Synchrocare, LLC network in Louisiana, visit: .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

