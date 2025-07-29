Ashok Gehlot Slams Cancelling Of District Status In Sikar, Challenges Raj CM On Yamuna Water
Criticising the state government's decision to withdraw the district status for Neem Ka Thana and division status of Sikar, Gehlot reiterated the Congress' commitment to restoring the administrative changes if voted back to power in Rajasthan.
The former Chief Minister said that Sikar was granted division status during his tenure as the Chief Minister, acting on the consistent demands of State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra.
Referring to Dotasra and Neem Ka Thana MLA Suresh Modi, Gehlot said, "Suresh ji, Dotasra ji used to keep asking, and I used to say - you'll get tired of making demands, but I won't get tired of giving."
The former Chief Minister assured the people that any reversal of administrative decisions taken by the current BJP government would be corrected by the next Congress Cabinet, regardless of who leads it.
In a bold statement, Gehlot challenged Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to bring Yamuna water to Neem Ka Thana, declaring, "If you bring Yamuna water, I will personally come and garland you."
Taking a jibe while using the Chief Minister's name, Gehlot said, "Singing Bhajans are good -- we also enjoy visiting temples -- but let your bhajan include a pledge to bring Yamuna water."
He emphasised that governance is about building, not reversing progress, saying, "Learn to make, not to break."
He criticised the BJP-led state government for rolling back various administrative reforms and civic upgrades done during the previous Congress government's tenure and vowed that all such changes, including the restoration of district, municipality, or other status adjustments, would be rectified by the Congress government if it returns to power in the state.
