Community Development Resource Group Relaunches As Brisa Development Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Brisa represents an evolution of what we've built: a high-performing team focused on delivering results in complex environments," said Kevin Rodin, founder and president of Brisa Development Partners. "California's challenges when it comes to health and housing require creativity, technical fluency and speed. Our team has a proven ability to deliver on all three."

Founded in 2015, Brisa is a California-based developer, consultant and impact multiplier. The firm specializes in unlocking public funding and delivering thoughtful projects of varying scale that meets urgent housing and healthcare needs. With nearly $3 billion in public funding secured and over 150 projects supported across more than 20 counties, Brisa has earned a reputation for helping partners move quickly and strategically, from early-stage vision through occupancy.

Brisa leads and supports projects across the full real estate cycle. The firm develops its own affordable housing and health facilities while also partnering with public agencies, nonprofits and other developers to deliver high-impact work. Its services include development consulting, strategic funding stack support, application management for California's most competitive programs (including AHSC, BHCIP, and HCD), and public-private partnership strategy.

"We're a small team by design, but we've built systems that allow us to deliver big results," said Frannie Hemmelgarn, Project Director at Brisa. "Whether we're structuring a multi-layered funding stack or helping a city shape a new behavioral health campus, we show up with creativity and the ability to get it done."

Notable projects Brisa has supported as development consultant include the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles, Crenshaw Crossing in South L.A., Balboa Reservoir in San Francisco, North Berkeley BART in Berkeley, and Library Court in Santa Cruz. The firm is currently co-developing five Project HomeKey sites and two BCHIP mental health facilities, and it continues to expand its development portfolio. Brisa has 170 units under construction as of today, with an additional 480 units set to break ground in the coming months. Its first project to open will be Hub City Heights: with 40 units of Permanent Supportive Housing in Compton, this new community will welcome residents in August 2025.

About Brisa Development Partners

Brisa Development Partners is a California-based developer, consultant, and impact multiplier specializing in affordable housing and behavioral health facilities. Founded in 2015 as Community Development Resource Group, Brisa has secured nearly $3 billion in public funding and supported more than 150 projects across 20+ counties. The firm provides end-to-end project support-from feasibility and funding strategy to application management and development execution-with a focus on helping public agencies and mission-driven organizations navigate complex funding systems and deliver high-impact real estate. Brisa's work is grounded in public-private partnership, systems-level thinking, and a commitment to neighborhood-scale development that creates lasting community value. Follow along at .

