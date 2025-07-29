Kaiser Permanente Hospitals Named Among Best In Nation

U.S. News & World Report recognizes Kaiser Permanente's medical facilities for providing safe, high-quality care.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, one of America's leading health care organizations and nonprofit health plans, has announced that 38 of its 40 hospitals received recognition from U.S. News & World Report in its annual hospital analysis.

U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals report shows how well hospitals perform in 37 areas of care. Approximately 4,500 U.S. hospitals were evaluated.

According to the report, 38 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" in one or more areas of care. High performers are among the top 10% to 30% of all hospitals rated.

Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" in dozens of areas of care, including:



Cancer care and treatment, such as colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery (28 hospitals)

Cardiac care and treatment, such as heart failure treatment and heart bypass surgery (32 hospitals) Musculoskeletal care and treatment, such as knee replacement and hip fracture surgery (37 hospitals)

At least one of Kaiser Permanente's hospitals is nationally ranked or rated as "high performing" in these 8 areas of specialty care:







Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery



Geriatrics



Heart and vascular care



Neurology and neurosurgery



Orthopedics



Pulmonology and lung surgery



Rehabilitation Urology

"To be rated high performing in so many areas of care and treatment reflects our commitment to delivering the right care at the right time," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "Our doctors and care teams are at the forefront of the latest medical and scientific innovations to improve care and outcomes for our members."

High-quality care in underserved communities

For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report also recognized hospitals that do a great job caring for patients in communities that have less resources. People in underserved areas often have a hard time getting and staying healthy because of social and economic challenges.

Three Kaiser Permanente hospitals - Fontana, Ontario, and South Sacramento - received this special award, called "Best Regional Hospitals for Community Access." Less than 2% of all hospitals analyzed received this honor.

State rankings

Seventeen Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California ranked among the top 60 in the state out of nearly 300 analyzed for overall care:



Orange County–Anaheim Medical Center

Downey Medical Center

Fontana Medical Center

Orange County–Irvine Medical Center

Los Angeles Medical Center

Oakland Medical Center

Ontario Medical Center

Richmond Medical Center

Roseville Medical Center

San Diego Medical Center

San Francisco Medical Center

San Jose Medical Center

Santa Clara Medical Center

South Sacramento Medical Center

Walnut Creek Medical Center

Woodland Hills Medical Center Zion Medical Center (in San Diego)

Kaiser Permanente's Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon, ranked fifth in the state.

"These honors reflect the breadth of medical expertise of our physicians, nurses, and clinical care teams," said Letitia Bridges, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "We are proud of the world-class skill and compassion we provide. Our dedicated care teams are committed to continual improvement to advance the quality of care for our patients."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses many measures, such as preventable complications, level of nursing care, expert opinion and patient experience. For more information, visit U.S. News & World Report .

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

For more information, contact:

Vincent Staupe, [email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

