Birdelo: The First All-In-One PR Platform For Brands And Media, Trusted Since 2008 -- Now Relaunches With AI, A Full Marketplace, And A Bird With Opinions

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdelo , the trusted PR platform behind thousands of product stories, gift guides, and expert features since 2008, is officially relaunching with a major 2.0 upgrade with a new name and adding powerful AI search , a growing marketplace of thousands of products , and a more intuitive, media-first experience.

What began as a behind-the-scenes tool relied on by editorial teams at top outlets is now stepping confidently into the spotlight - as the original PR engine rebuilt for today's pace.

Built on Proven Tools. Upgraded with AI and Marketplace Power.

Birdelo 2.0 expands on the platform's core strengths - a centralized space where journalists can:



Instantly search brands and experts using AI-powered filters

Request and track samples without endless emails or spreadsheets

Upload and notify brands of coverage

Find affiliate-ready products to monetize content Discover feature ideas and curated collections

Birdelo 2.0 is an all-in-one dashboard, fully searchable, and ridiculously easy to use.

"This isn't a startup trying to reinvent PR - this is a relaunch of the platform that's quietly powered media for over a decade," said Kailynn Bowling, Co-CEO of Birdelo. "We've added AI, expanded the marketplace to thousands of products, and built the tools we always wished existed when we were in the media ourselves."

"Birdelo might be cute, but it's powered by serious smart tech," said Nikki Carlson, Co-CEO of Birdelo. "This relaunch brings smarter search, faster workflows, and the kind of clarity PR has been missing. Media teams save time, and brands get discovered - without the back-and-forth."

Why Birdelo Stands Out

Birdelo offers a proven platform with a decade-plus pedigree, trusted by top-tier media outlets, combined with new AI enhancements and a full marketplace designed specifically for editorial needs. Birdelo brings brands and media together with all key PR workflows under one roof - from discovery to sample tracking to affiliate programs.

Words From Birdelo, the Yellow Mascot

Not only does Birdelo solve real PR problems with smart, seamless tools-it also brings a little joy to the workflow, thanks to its cheerful yellow bird mascot who makes the whole process feel less like work and more like fun.

A Message From Birdelo For Media

"I'm the cheerful little bird who flutters through your inbox, finds the brightest brands, and makes your PR day a breeze-no feathers ruffled, just smooth sailing." - Birdelo, Your Sunny Sidekick

A Message From Birdelo For Brands

"I'm the sweet yellow bird who helps your brand spread its wings and sparkle-because every star deserves to shine bright!" - Birdelo, Your Chirpy Cheerleader

Trusted By Top Media

Birdelo is proud to support editorial teams at Better Home and Gardens, Apartment Therapy, Good Morning America, The Today Show , US Weekly, Martha Stewart, USA Today, Glamour, and many more.

Follow the Flight

Birdelo is now available to media and brands everywhere. For real product discovery, actual workflow efficiency, and a platform that's as editorial as it is intelligent - Birdelo is ready.

Birdelo's got plenty more up its wings - and trust us, the next launch is worth chirping about.

