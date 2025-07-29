CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires Completes The Acquisition Of Petits-Fils, The Leading Provider Of At-Home Services For Seniors In France

Montrouge, 29 July 2025

Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires completes the acquisition of

Petits-fils, the leading provider of at-home services for seniors in France

Following the agreement announced on June 12, 2025, and after receiving approval from the French Competition Authority, Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires announces it has completed the acquisition of Petits-fils, the leading provider of at-home services for seniors in France, from Clariane.

With the acquisition of Petits-fils, which operates a nationwide franchise network comprising over 290 branches, Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires has reached a key milestone in the development of its services supporting wellbeing in aging.

Drawing on its mutualist DNA, Crédit Agricole seeks to support French society as it adapts to the demographic transition by addressing the growing needs related to the aging of the population. Through Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires, Crédit Agricole group aims to provide tangible solutions across France's regions, promoting aging-in-place where possible. The acquisition of Petits-fils supports this strategy.



Pierre Guillocheau, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Petits-fils and its team to Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires. Together we look forward to accelerating the growth of Petit-fils and expanding its footprint by leveraging the Crédit Agricole group's extensive local networks."

Pursuant to the agreement signed with Clariane, Petits-fils was sold to Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires for an equity value of approximately 243 million euros. The impact of the transaction on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A. and the Crédit Agricole Group is limited.

About Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires

A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group, Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires is dedicated to structuring and expanding the group's service offering in the healthcare sector. It provides pragmatic solutions to two major societal challenges:



Improving access to healthcare across France's regions, aligned with care pathway strategies and territorial healthcare frameworks (e.g., development of telemedicine, support for new medical practice models, deployment of healthcare facilities in underserved areas, etc.) Supporting the ageing population, through both at-home services and non-medical housing solutions.

About Petits-fils

Founded in 2007, Petits-fils is now the largest French provider of at-home services to the elderly in France. With over 290 branches - primarily franchised and employing more than 11,000 care workers - Petits-fils provided services to nearly 39,000 individuals in 2024.

