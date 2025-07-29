Statestreet Group Expands Self Storage Brand With New Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Justin Peterson, StateStreet Group President

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StateStreet Group, LLC (SSG) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest StowAway Self Storage facility in Jackson, near the north Fondren neighborhood. Located at 5330 N. State Street, the facility delivers more than 34,000 square feet of premier storage space with over 250 units, designed to meet a wide range of residential and commercial storage needs.

“We're excited to introduce our latest facility in this community, offering the convenience and flexibility our StowAway customers expect,” said SSG President Justin Peterson.

StowAway Fondren is a modern, fully fenced and gated facility equipped with over 20 security cameras, ensuring peace of mind for all tenants. There is a mix of traditional and climate-controlled units featuring automatic sliding doors for seamless access. Units range in size from 5'x5' to 10'x30', with competitive rates starting at $39 per month.

“We are proud to bring our trusted brand to this area,” said Terry White, SSG's Regional Manager.“With top-tier amenities, personalized service, and its highly visible location on N. State Street, this facility is an ideal choice for both individuals and businesses in central Jackson and the Fondren area.”

In keeping with StowAway's commitment to customer satisfaction, the new facility will be staffed by friendly and knowledgeable onsite staff dedicated to delivering an exceptional storage experience.

“To celebrate our StowAway Fondren grand opening, we're offering exclusive promotions for new customers,” said onsite manager Tiffney Murray.“For a limited time, tenants pay only $1.00 for their first month. We encourage anyone in need of storage to visit the facility or give us a call to learn more.”

For more information or to reserve a unit at StowAway Fondren, visit stowawayms or stop by the facility at 5330 N. State Street, Jackson, MS.

About StateStreet Group

StateStreet Group (SSG) is a leading real estate development and property management firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, with decades of experience across the Southeast. SSG owns and manages numerous self-storage properties under its StowAway Self Storage brand, with existing locations in Ridgeland, Pearl, Richland, Canton, and now Fondren. SSG continues to seek opportunities to expand both locally and regionally. For more information, visit statestreetgroup.

