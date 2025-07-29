Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lotion Applicator & Back Scratcher (SGM-523)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lotion applicator that enables you to easily apply lotion to the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Madison, Ind., "so I invented the SOOTHE & SCRATCH. My design increases comfort and convenience, and it eliminates the need for assistance."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to scratch the back and apply lotion to the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stretch and strain. It also eliminates the need for help, and it reduces mess. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with limited mobility, the elderly, travelers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-523, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
