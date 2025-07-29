Back To School Summer Sleep Slide? Dr. Bedtime's Book Gets Children Back On Track

Doctor Bedtime's Sleep Magic is a rhyming, adventure-filled journey that reveals how essential "sleep magic" is for powering up children, animals, and adults alike for a vibrant, healthy day. Co-authored by STLW's Medical Director, Dr. Roger Washington, MD, a Stanford-trained family physician, aka Doctor Bedtime , and Executive Director, Scarlet Nickhol, MPP, MBA, the book is a playful yet effective tool for instilling in children a love for sleep.

After reading the book to their children, parents reported: "It made my 3.5-year-old Scarlett excited to go to sleep,"; my 6-year-old Adin said, "I want to read it again," while 5-year-old Allister told his mom, "It's amazing!"

The book:



Explains the importance of sleep for energy, growth, learning, and emotional well-being.

Features diverse animals, multicultural characters, and bedtime routines that are sustainable and foster healthy habits. Describes relatable circumstances that may prompt parents and caregivers to start positive Sleep Wellness conversations.

Addressing a National Need

With studies reporting 50% of children at risk of sleep-related illnesses and nearly 45% of American children experiencing ACEs, adverse childhood experiences, Doctor Bedtime's Sleep Magic is more than a bedtime story-it's a preventative medicine resource that is trauma-informed by Dr. Washington's expertise in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The book reinforces the need for 'safe spaces' to sleep and motivates children to set goals that break cycles of sleep dysfunction, building their physical, mental, and emotional health and resilience as they grow.

Born out of Doctor Bedtime's Own Childhood Sleep Trauma

This book was a labor of love and healing for Dr. Washington, who at the tender age of two was placed in an orphanage for three years, enduring many sleepless, trauma-filled nights alone without the sense of well-being that sufficient sleep can bring. Now, as Doctor Bedtime, the family physician of 35 years, educates young children about "Sleep Magic," the SuperPower for feeling healthy, strong, and capable.

"Sleep magic gives us SuperPowers to grow when we slumber. A reason growing creatures need more of this fantastic wonder!"

- Doctor Bedtime's Sleep Magic

Charitable Mission and Community Impact

As part of its educational mission, the Sleep to Live Well Foundation will donate thousands of copies of the book to children, families, and community groups. The book is also available for purchase , with all proceeds directly funding the Foundation's charitable programs. The book is currently available in paperback, with the hardcover launching August 14.

Quotes from the Team

Dr. Roger Washington, co-author and STLW Medical Director, shares:

"As Doctor Bedtime, I want to empower children with the life-long gift of Sleep Wellness, the foundation for feeling healthy, strong, and hopeful."

Scarlet Nickhol, co-author and STLW Executive Director, adds:

"We created this book to make Sleep Wellness accessible and inspiring for children and families everywhere. Our goal is to help every child become a Super-Sleeper!"

Call to Action

Doctor Bedtime's Sleep Magic: Super Powers for Super Sleepers is available now through the Sleep to Live Well Foundation's website. Educators, parents, healthcare professionals, and media are invited to request review copies, arrange interviews with the authors, or order books to support children in their communities.

About Sleep to Live Well Foundation

The Sleep to Live Well Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation committed to empowering individuals, especially children, to achieve quality sleep and an overall sense of well-being. By developing educational resources and providing charitable programs, the Foundation transforms sleep-resistant attitudes and promotes Sleep Wellness among parents, educators, and healthcare professionals as a cornerstone of lifelong health.

For more information on the Sleep to Live Well Foundation, please see . For information on the book, please see for-children .

For media inquiries, including requests for a PDF or paperback copy of the book, interviews with Doctor Bedtime (Roger Washington, MD), images, or additional information, please contact Susan von Seggern at [email protected] or 213-840-0077.

SOURCE Sleep To Live Well Foundation