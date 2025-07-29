Dechert Maintains Momentum In Financial Services With Addition Of Rebecca Lee

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Rebecca's arrival is a testament to our strategic focus on expanding our financial services platform with top-tier talent across all our practice groups. Her deep knowledge of complex financial products in asset management and digital finance will help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"Rebecca's skills and expertise further strengthen our team as we continue delivering seamless, integrated tax advice across the financial services landscape," said Joshua Milgrim, chair of Dechert's global tax group. "Her background in navigating complicated fund structures and the evolving digital assets space bolsters our ability to guide clients through their most sophisticated tax challenges."

Ms. Lee joins Dechert from a leading accounting firm where she worked with global asset managers, other large financial services companies, Fortune 500 corporations, institutional investors, and portfolio companies on complex financial transactions. With extensive experience across a broad range of financial products and structures, Ms. Lee's practice will include advising on exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds and common trust funds as well as credit, hedge, and private equity funds. Ms. Lee also has significant experience advising clients on cryptocurrency and digital assets.

"I am thrilled to join Dechert and work alongside its highly regarded financial services and investment management team," said Ms. Lee. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and leveraging my tax background in fund structuring and emerging financial products to deliver meaningful results for our clients."

Ms. Lee is the fourth financial services partner hire this summer, following the recent additions of Arina Lekhel and Megha Kalbag in New York and Robert Shapiro in Washington, D.C. The firm also recently expanded its corporate practice with the addition of Joseph Dennis in the London office, whose experience includes advising investors and private equity funds on transactions in the financial services sector.

With over 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the U.K., Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

Dechert's global tax practice, comprising lawyers in the United States and Europe, provides inventive tax solutions that meet the challenges and objectives of clients' most sophisticated business dealings around the globe, from corporate transactions and restructurings to financial transactions and fund formation and investing.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP