Info-Tech LIVE 2025 In Barcelona Reveals First Round Of Featured Speakers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With sessions focused on AI, cybersecurity, leadership, cloud, infrastructure, and the evolving role of IT in business transformation, this year's agenda is designed to help technology leaders align innovation with organizational growth. Featured keynote sessions led by senior research and advisory experts from Info-Tech will offer actionable insights on the most critical challenges facing IT departments today.

"European technology leaders are at an inflection point where traditional operating models are no longer aligned with the pace or complexity of modern demands," says N igel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The pressure to simultaneously modernize infrastructure, operationalize AI, and mitigate the risks involved has never been greater. Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will provide IT leaders with the strategic guidance, peer insights, and actionable research they need to lead their organizations through this critical moment."

Featured Speakers and Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE in Barcelona



Rob Garmaise , Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Research, Info-Tech Research Group

Rob Garmaise leads Info-Tech's research on AI strategy and innovation. Prior to joining the firm, Garmaise served as Chief Innovation Officer at Fasken, where he transformed the firm's operations by identifying key product, process, and business model opportunities. Garmaise has held senior positions at McKinsey, Microsoft, Workbrain Corporation, Blockbuster Canada, and TheGuarantors. Garmaise also holds a Mathematics degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern University.



Session: The Rise of AI Agents

As AI agents rapidly reshape how work gets done, organizations face increasing pressure to adapt. In this keynote, Rob Garmaise will explore the transformative potential of agentic AI, share strategies for overcoming the AI adoption gap, and highlight how Info-Tech is integrating these technologies to support and enhance enterprise performance.



Jack Hakimian , SVP, Research & Advisory Services, Info-Tech Research Group

With over 30 years of experience in technology and management consulting, Jack Hakimian has led digital strategy, M&A, and enterprise transformation initiatives for multi-billion-dollar organizations across various industries and government. Prior to Info-Tech, Hakimian held senior roles at leading consulting players, including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and IBM. Hakimian has designed AI implementation roadmaps, overseen large-scale CRM and ERP deployments, and is a frequent speaker at technology and innovation events. Hakimian holds a master's degree in computer engineering and an MBA from the ESCP European Business School.



Session: Run IT by the Numbers: How to Inject Real Meaning Into the Decisions You Make

As exponential technologies transform business landscapes, IT leaders need to guide their organizations through complex, tech-enabled transformations. In this session, Jack Hakimian will outline how IT can take command of its financial strategy by adopting world-class IT financial management (ITFM) practices, making data-driven investment decisions, and aligning spend with enterprise priorities to lead with greater impact.



Isabelle Hertanto , Associate Vice President, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

With over 15 years of experience, including time as a federal officer with Public Safety Canada, Isabelle Hertanto offers a unique perspective on national security, cyber threats, and risk frameworks. Hertanto offers a unique perspective on the cyberthreat landscape as well as the evolving legal and cultural frameworks that govern and influence the use of information and technology. Hertanto is also an instructor at the University of Toronto's School of Continuing Studies.

Session: Adaptive IT Leadership in Action – Redefine Leadership Strategies for Rapid Change

As technology and organizational environments rapidly shift, traditional leadership models are struggling to keep pace. In this keynote session, Hertanto will introduce Info-Tech's Adaptive IT Leadership framework, a research-backed approach to help IT leaders evolve their mindset and skills to meet the demands of transformation. Attendees will gain insight into the key leadership shifts needed to navigate complexity, lead with confidence, and guide their organizations through continuous change.



Geoff Nielson , SVP, Brand Reach & Influence, Info-Tech Research Group

Bringing over 15 years of service to Info-Tech, Geoff Nielson currently leads the Brand & Content team responsible for transforming the firm's research insights into accessible, compelling content for global technology leaders. Previously, he led Info-Tech's Executive Services and Consulting divisions and spearheaded the development of over a dozen SaaS products during the firm's digital transformation. Nielson is also the host of Info-Tech's Digital Disruption podcast, which features world-renowned guests and technology pioneers.



Session: Tech Trends Retrospective

Nielson's featured keynote takes a critical look back at Info-Tech's annual tech trend predictions and evaluates their accuracy and real-world impact. Nielson will share lessons learned from past forecasts, unpack how strategic missteps can be avoided, and demonstrate how resilient, data-informed planning can help organizations thrive in an exponentially evolving digital landscape.



Jeremy Roberts , Senior Director, Research & Content, Info-Tech Research Group

Jeremy Roberts is a Senior Director of Research & Content at Info-Tech Research Group. In his previous role as Senior Workshop Director, Roberts led engagements on artificial intelligence, cloud and core infrastructure, and end-user computing. Roberts regularly shares his insights to the media, delivers keynote presentations, and contributes to Info-Tech's research blueprints. Roberts holds BA and PhD degrees from the University of Western Ontario, as well as an MSc from the University of Oxford.

Session: Info-Tech's Data Digest: Insights From Our European Members' Experiences

Grounded in insights from Info-Tech's global membership base, this session focuses on emerging trends unique to the European IT landscape. Roberts will explore how regional shifts in technology, regulation, and organizational culture are influencing IT strategies across the continent, offering attendees practical, data-backed perspectives to inform local decision-making.

Aaron Shum , Vice President, Research & Advisory, Info-Tech Research Group

With over 25 years of experience across IT, InfoSec, and Data Privacy, Aaron Shum currently leads the development and delivery of Info-Tech's research on key areas such as Exponential IT, cybersecurity & privacy, infrastructure, and IT workforce development programs. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Shum led the GDPR compliance efforts at a large multinational enterprise and served as global head of IT and InfoSec at a tech integration company.



Session: From Predictions to Reality: Exponential IT, Two Years Later

When Info-Tech first introduced Exponential IT, it marked a shift in how organizations understood the pace and scale of emerging technology. Two years on, that shift is well underway. In this keynote, Shum will revisit the original predictions and explore how technologies like AI, automation, and edge computing are already reshaping industries. Shum will outline what this transformation means for IT operations, leadership priorities, and the value IT must deliver in a rapidly changing world.

"As organizations accelerate their digital initiatives, IT leaders must shift from support roles to strategic partners, driving growth and resilience," explains Bowles. "LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will offer the research, tools, and peer connections needed to navigate this transformation with clarity and confidence."

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will gather IT and business leaders for hands-on workshops, keynote presentations, networking opportunities, and exclusive access to Info-Tech's latest research and diagnostics. Attendees will leave with practical takeaways and strategic insights to lead transformational change.

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

