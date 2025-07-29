Proficio Wins 2025 Elastic Excellence Award For Security Business Transformation

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio®, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), proudly announces its recognition as the winner of the Security Business Transformation Award at the 2025 Elastic Excellence Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Proficio's innovative use of Elastic Security for rapid threat detection and response, empowering organizations to combat evolving cyber threats.

A Milestone Year for Cybersecurity Innovation

The Elastic Excellence Awards recognize organizations leveraging the Elastic Search AI Platform to achieve transformative outcomes in search, observability, and cybersecurity. Proficio's award underscores its leadership in using Elastic Security's AI-powered SIEM and advanced threat analytics to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Proficio CEO's Thoughts on the Elastic Excellence Award Win

"This recognition validates our commitment to protecting clients from cyber threats," said Brad Taylor, CEO at Proficio. "Our partnership with Elastic has revolutionized threat detection and response, driving measurable value and significant business growth."

Strategic Partnership Drives Cybersecurity Success

Proficio's integration with Elastic Security powers its ability to deliver scalable, efficient cybersecurity services. This partnership ensures unmatched visibility and robust protection in today's dynamic threat landscape.

Key Achievements:



Business Growth : 60% growth driven by innovative applications of Elastic Security to meet rising demand for MDR services



SOC Efficiency : 50% increase in SOC efficiency enabled by streamlined operations and security automation

Investigation Time : 34% reduction in investigation time powered by the Elastic AI Assistant for Security, accelerating threat analysis

Measurable Value for Cybersecurity Clients

Proficio's use of Elastic Security delivers tangible benefits, including:



Rapid Threat Detection and Response : minimizing cyberattack impact



Enhanced Security Posture : through proactive threat hunting and real-time insights

Improved Operational Efficiency : allowing clients to focus on core business while Proficio manages cybersecurity

Leading the Future of Cybersecurity

As cyber threats evolve, Proficio remains at the forefront, leveraging Elastic Security to deliver next-generation cybersecurity solutions. The company is committed to innovation, ensuring clients are equipped to face emerging challenges.

"We're honored by this Elastic Excellence Award," added Brad Taylor. "It inspires us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional cybersecurity outcomes through our partnership with Elastic."

Learn More About Proficio's Award-Winning Cybersecurity Solutions

Discover how Proficio's managed detection and response (MDR) services, powered by Elastic Security, can protect your organization. Visit Proficio to learn more.

About Proficio

Proficio is an award-winning Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7 security monitoring and managed detection and response (MDR) services globally. Powered by Elastic Security, Proficio's experts provide rapid threat detection and response, strengthening clients' security posture and minimizing risk.

Media Contact

Proficio Media Contact:

Sheena Marie Streling

San Diego, CA

92171

+1.800.779.5042

[email protected]

SOURCE Proficio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED