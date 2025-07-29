Inventhelp Inventor Develops Educational Game For Young Children (SHA-1209)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The inspiration to create the game arose while spending time with my grandchildren, aiming to develop and improve their reading skills, learn numbers and the value of money, as well as recognize basic shapes, colors, and animals," said an inventor, from Plum, Pa., "so I invented the DASH FOR CASH. My design of using a monetary reward (e.g., a penny) may boost play motivation and learning. While, adding interactive animal zoology fosters curiosity and broadens interests."

The patent-pending invention provides a new game for young children at preschool and elementary learning levels. In doing so, it helps children learn words, sentence building, numbers, the value of money, etc. As a result, it encourages team play opportunities for social interaction and social development. It also provides multiple versions to accommodate various reading and literacy levels. The invention's design encourages a competitive but fun environment where children and adults can interact on a level playing field so it is ideal for families with young children, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SHA-1209, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED