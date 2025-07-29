Barrister Executive Suites, Inc. Moves To New Woodland Hills Location

"We are delighted to be upgrading our current 5850 Canoga tenants to this first-class office space at 21300 Victory. The transfer was easy given our long-term relationship with Douglas Emmett. Barrister's newest Woodland Hills center is just one of many being added to its 2025 portfolio."



Newly built out space with a contemporary design

An abundance of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling window line

Covered, convenient parking with 24/7 security Gorgeous landscaping and water fountains creating a serene exterior

Post thi

Besides improvements in parking, design, and safety, this new Woodland Hills office center is within walking distance to The Village, Promenade and Westfield Topanga shopping centers, has convenient access to the 101 freeway, and offers all of Barrister's award-winning amenities, as listed below:



Full reception services and management

Mail and package handling

Conference room access onsite and at any other Barrister location

Enterprise-grade internet and phone service

Kitchen, lobby, and photocopier use

Janitorial services and utilities Access 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

The shared office spaces offered by Barrister Executive Suites allows tenants to reduce overhead costs drastically and offer more flexibility with lease terms than a traditional office space rental. Shared office suites are a smart alternative for professionals who want to lower their spending but are not willing to lower their business's image or reputation. Barrister Executive Suites is able to offer these office options and services due to their industry expertise and financial stability sustained over the last 3+ decades. "Barrister felt it was time to get out of the Warner Center Business Park. We are delighted to be upgrading our current 5850 Canoga tenants to this first-class office space at 21300 Victory. The transfer was easy given our long-term relationship with Douglas Emmett. Barrister's newest Woodland Hills center is just one of many being added to its 2025 portfolio. Earlier this year we expanded into the Manhattan Beach office space and are opening our 2nd Santa Monica office location in August. By the end of the year, we expect to add 3 more locations, 2 of which will be in existing cities, the other will be a brand-new market for us. 2024 was a pivotal year for Barrister, with multiple expansions and added suites. If everything goes according to plan, this year's growth will surpass 2024." says Dorthy Bright, President and COO.

Barrister is actively leasing full-time office space and virtual office space at its new Woodland Hills location. To schedule a tour and to learn more about the Warner Corporate Center Office Space for rent at 21300 Victory Blvd., 3rd Floor, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, please call our leasing team at 800-576-0744 or email [email protected] .

About Barrister Executive Suites

Founded in 1990 with operations dating back to 1966, Barrister originated the shared office space concept, providing economical workspace animated by convenient amenities and exceptional customer service. Barrister's current portfolio includes turnkey suites, virtual offices, shared spaces, and meeting rooms across a network of 25+ office locations from San Diego County to Ventura County.

SOURCE Barrister Executive Suites, Inc.