SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FL, ENZB, HSON On Behalf Of Shareholders
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL)'s sale to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Foot Locker shareholders can elect to receive either (i) $24.00 in cash or (ii) 0.1168 shares of DICK'S common stock for each share of Foot Locker common stock. If you are a Foot Locker shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Enzo Biochem, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ENZB)'s sale to Battery Ventures for $0.70 per share in cash. If you are an Enzo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON)'s merger with Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Hudson shareholders will own approximately 79% of the combined company. If you are a Hudson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
