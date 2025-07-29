NSSTA Celebrates 40 Years Of Structured Settlements Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal and state policy advocacy, professional education, and member-driven initiatives define NSSTA's 40-year legacy









WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) proudly marks its 40th anniversary , celebrating four decades of dedicated leadership in protecting the financial security and dignity of personal injury claimants and their families.

Founded in 1985, NSSTA was established in the wake of the federal Periodic Payment Settlement Act of 1982 and has since grown into the leading voice for the structured settlements industry. From its first national conference to its role in the passage of the federal Structured Settlement Protection Act in 2001, NSSTA has been instrumental in advancing public policy, educating stakeholders, and promoting ethical practices that benefit injured individuals across the United States.

“This milestone is not just about the passage of time, it's about the lives changed, the laws improved, and the future secured for thousands of families,” said Eric Vaughn , NSSTA Executive Director.“We are deeply proud of the members, committees, Board of Directors, and partners who have carried this mission forward with integrity and vision.”

Over the past 40 years, NSSTA has championed key legislative and regulatory achievements, including:



Preserving tax-free benefits under IRC §104(a)(2) and §130

Expanding protections to workers' compensation claimants via the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997

Ensuring consumer rights through the enactment and 50-state adoption of Structured Settlement Protection Acts

Advancing professional education , including the launch of the Certified Structured Settlement Consultant (CSSC) program, the Master's Certificate program, and NSSTA University , which delivers ongoing, accessible training to elevate professional standards Achieving record-breaking growth , including a $9.481 billion in structured settlement annuity premium written in 2024 an all-time high that underscores the continued strength and relevance of structured settlements in securing long-term financial stability for claimants



None of these milestones would have been possible without the unwavering commitment of NSSTA's numerous committees and the extraordinary leadership of its Board members throughout the years. Their collaborative efforts have solidified structured settlements as a pillar of long-term financial security in the legal and insurance sectors.

A heartfelt thank-you is extended to the NSSTA PAC contributors , whose voluntary support continues to give structured settlements a powerful and respected voice in Congress. Their advocacy ensures that NSSTA remains an effective steward of public policy that supports injured parties and safeguards the core principles of our profession.

As part of its anniversary celebration, NSSTA will debut a commemorative 40th anniversary logo , special podcast episodes, and a digital timeline highlighting key milestones since 1985. The Association also invites members, alumni, and partners to share their own stories and reflections using the hashtag #NSSTA40 .

“Our strength has always been our community,” Vaughn added .“This anniversary is a celebration of every member, every case, and every life improved through structured settlements. Here's to the next 40 years of advocacy, impact, and purpose.”

About NSSTA

The National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA) promotes the use of structured settlement annuities as a safe, tax-advantaged financial tool for personal injury claimants. NSSTA supports education, legislative advocacy, and ethical standards that safeguard long-term financial security. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

