Patty Vila Honored At Global Trade Chamber Conference In Las Vegas

Patty Vila Receives Honorable Mention

Celebrating With The Top 100 Women in the Country

Latina Trailblazer

Championing Voices, Changing Lives - Patty Vila Takes the Spotlight in Las Vegas

- Al Otero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patty Vila, award-winning communications strategist and President of Patty Vila Media, has been named one of the 100 Successful Women in Business in Media and Communications 2025 by the Global Trade Chamber. The Global Trade Chamber is an international organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and professionals through recognition, networking, and business development opportunities. This prestigious accolade recognizes Vila's outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and meaningful contributions to the communications industry.

Vila was celebrated during the Global Trade Chamber's annual conference and gala in Las Vegas, where honorees from around the world gathered to acknowledge the achievements of women leaders shaping today's business landscape. Selection criteria included professional excellence, academic distinction, industry impact, and dedication to community service.

With over two decades of experience in marketing, public relations, and media strategy, Patricia Vila has distinguished herself across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and non-profit organizations. Her expertise in bilingual marketing and media relations has positioned her as a trusted voice for brands targeting both national and U.S. Hispanic markets.

“Choosing Patricia Vila for this honor was an easy decision,” said Al Otero, Founder of the Global Trade Chamber.“She is an inspirational leader and visionary, and we are excited to celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”

Vila began her media career as part of CNN's groundbreaking team that launched the first American news bureau in Cuba since 1959. Her compelling coverage of events such as the Cuban Rafter Crisis and the Elian Gonzalez case earned her the coveted Edward R. Murrow Award. Her journalistic achievements also include international reporting assignments in Pakistan and Haiti, as well as high-profile speaking engagements at institutions like Harvard University and NPR.

Now at the helm of Patty Vila Media, she continues to guide businesses and thought leaders with effective communications strategies rooted in authenticity, cultural awareness, and storytelling. Her recent accolades include the 2024 Communications Award at the Hispanic Leadership Awards, Top CEO of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), and the Extraordinary Latinas Award in 2023.

In addition to her professional success, Vila is a passionate advocate for social causes. She has led mission trips for foster children to the Dominican Republic and supported underserved communities during her tenure as Director of Marketing at Chapman Partnership. Currently, she is involved with the Miami Institute to Stop Amputations (MISA), a nonprofit initiative founded by renowned interventional cardiologist Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark. She also serves on the Advisory Board for Public Relations at the Miami Airport Chamber, where she oversees social media engagement and event coverage to amplify the Chamber's community outreach efforts.

Reflecting on her journey, Vila credits her success to hard work, perseverance, and the power of human connection.“I believe face-to-face communication remains essential-both personally and professionally,” said Vila.“It's where trust is built, and meaningful change begins.”

As Patricia Vila continues to inspire through leadership and service, her legacy remains one of innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to elevating voices that matter.

