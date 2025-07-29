Agribusiness Risk Services Welcomes Andrew Van Gessel As Senior Claims Manager

Andrew "Andy" Van Gessel, Senior Claims Manager

- Andrew Van Gessel, Senior Claims ManagerWINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agribusiness Risk Services , LLC (ARS), a leading provider of specialized claims management for the U.S. Farm, Agribusiness, and Commercial Property sectors, today announced the appointment of Andrew Van Gessel as Senior Claims Manager. Van Gessel is a strategic claims leader with 11 years of insurance experience spanning complex claim resolution, operational execution, client relationship management, and regulatory compliance. In his new role, Van Gessel will reinforce ARS's operational infrastructure and elevate service delivery standards as the organization continues to scale its claims volume.Van Gessel joins ARS following more than a decade of service at K&K Insurance Group, where he advanced from Claims Examiner to Claims Manager, leading a team of adjusters and overseeing complex, high-exposure claims across multiple commercial lines. In his most recent role, he established performance metrics, guided operational enhancements – including a transition to a paperless environment – and collaborated closely with underwriting on business development and policy design. He has also managed key account relationships, directed settlement negotiations, and contributed to claims best practices and training. In recognition of his leadership and impact, Van Gessel was named one of Insurance Business Magazine's“Young Guns of 2018.” He holds active adjuster licenses in 31 states and brings firsthand agricultural experience through his family's active row crop farm operation.William G.“Will” Johnson III, Co-founder and CEO of ARU , ARS's parent company, shared,“We're thrilled to welcome Andy and his skillset to the ARS team, and really, it couldn't come at a better time. The frequency and severity of weather events across the country continue to escalate, and there is an ongoing accompanying increase in demand for ARS's niche expertise and services. And – Andy is a unique find for us; not only does he bring deep subject matter expertise from his claims experience, but also, as a farm owner himself, he brings invaluable perspective and empathy gained from having walked in the same shoes as many of our customers. We look forward to Andy helping us deliver a constantly-improving experience to policyholders who have suffered a loss.”Andrew Van Gessel said,“As a family farmer myself, I was immediately drawn to ARU and ARS's mission. They've made waves in the industry by pairing innovation with deep domain expertise, especially in complex property and agribusiness claims. With my background in Commercial and Specialty lines claims, along with a commitment to strategic file handling and client advocacy, I look forward to helping ARS build on its momentum and deliver exceptional outcomes for our carriers, brokers, and policyholders.”ARS ( ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARU. ( ) ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there, the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared / layered and ground-up basis. ARU's underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU's products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.For media inquiries or more information about ARS, ARU, and its leadership teams, visit .

