Indian Army Serves As Custodians Of Kashmir's Culture: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 29 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Tuesday that the army not only guards the unity and integrity of the country, but also serves as custodians of the J&K region's culture and heritage.

While attending 'Kashur Riwaaj 2025 in Baramulla, he congratulated 20,000 youth for making history and setting a new world record by coming together for 'Ladishah' (Kashmiri solo street theatre) and Calligraphy.

The L-G lauded the commendable endeavour by the Indian Army and the District Administration Baramulla, saying:“I salute the dedication and commitment of our Army. They are not only safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity, but also actively serving as a custodian of this region's vibrant cultural heritage and consistently striving to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our youth.”

The L-G expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation and J&K to the Army, Paramilitary and Police force for successfully executing Operation Mahadev, in which three Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 heinous Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated in Dachigam forest.

”Indian Army has consistently worked to harness this power for societal benefit, creating opportunities for youth to strengthen national unity through literature, music, art, and sports,” he said.

The L-G reiterated the commitment of the Government of India and the J&K Administration, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to empower the Youth of J&K.

“With the whole-of-government approach, we are working to align the aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with the nation's aspirations.

He also called upon the youth to rise above language, sect, and religion and collectively counter those who spread public unrest.

“There are disturbing elements in society that attempt to justify terrorism and the killing of innocent lives and try to hold hostage the aspirations and dreams of lakhs of youth.