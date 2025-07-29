Fairfield Inn & Suites Completes Nature-Inspired Renovation At Buffalo-Airport

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guest rooms at Fairfield Inn & Suites Buffalo-Airport have been thoughtfully refreshed to offer a modern, comfortable retreat. Each space features contemporary furnishings, stylish carpeting, updated wall coverings, refreshed artwork, and renovated bathrooms delivering a stay that balances modern convenience with the comforts of home. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a plush upholstered headboard and a choice of pillows, softly illuminated by sconces for a relaxing ambiance. A sleeper sofa doubles as a cozy lounge or workspace and easily transforms into a full-size bed for added flexibility. Additional in-room amenities include a smartly arranged workstation, mini-refrigerator, coffeemaker, and a 55-inch smart TV for streaming your favorite shows.

"Every update was thoughtfully designed to create a more comfortable and relaxing experience whether guests are traveling for business, visiting family, or exploring the area," said Angie McCready, General Manager. "The renovation gave us a chance to enhance our offerings and create a space that feels warm, modern, and comfortable. Whether you're here for a quick stopover or a longer stay, we think you'll love the new look and the extra touches that make it feel more like home."

Fairfield Inn & Suites Buffalo-Airport offers the perfect mix of convenience and comfort. Located just across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport with free airport shuttle service, it's also just 3 miles from Walden Galleria Mall and less than 10 miles from Downtown Buffalo. Start your day with a complimentary breakfast featuring a variety of hot and healthy options. After a full schedule of travel, shopping, or sightseeing, unwind with a dip in the indoor pool or relax in the whirlpool spa. Stay on track in our on-site fitness center and yes, your furry companions are welcome to join the adventure, too!

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Buffalo-Airport or call 716.633.2700.

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit .

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates