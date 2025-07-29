Glytec Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 Stevie® Awards For Technology Excellence

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards event on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories. Glytec is a Gold winner in the Healthcare Technology Solution category for its industry-leading work in inpatient diabetes and insulin management, a critical area of hospital care that impacts over one-third of all hospitalized patients.

The winning nomination highlighted Glytec's Glucommander® software platform - the first FDA-cleared cloud-based solution for personalized insulin dosing in the hospital - and its proven ability to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospital length of stay, and optimize clinical workflows. Glytec's platform is supported by a comprehensive suite of analytics to measure and improve hospital and system-level diabetes care. This recognition for Glytec comes at a pivotal time as U.S. hospitals prepare to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) new glycemic management measures , slated to take effect on January 1, 2026. With more than 400 hospitals nationwide already using Glucommander®, Glytec is uniquely positioned to help health systems meet the new standards with a turnkey, clinically validated, comprehensive solution validated by over 100 patents and over 100 clinical publications.

"This recognition further validates the almost 20 years of experience and over 50 billion data points that make the Glytec Technology Platform the leading solution to manage complex, high-impact diabetes workflows-from hospital to home-with proven results and AI-driven intelligence," said Patrick Cua, CEO at Glytec. "We're grateful for this recognition and proud of the outcomes and impact we are having on hospitals, providers, patients, and the broader healthcare ecosystem."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We're proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading technology platform, trusted by over 400 hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing hospital length of stay, and optimizing clinical workflows. Its flagship product, Glucommander®-the first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software-integrates seamlessly with EMRs, providing advanced clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, and AI-driven analytics. Supported by over 100 patents and 100 peer-reviewed publications, Glytec is dedicated to improving care from hospital to home. For more information, visit or follow Glytec on LinkedIn .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Glytec, LLC