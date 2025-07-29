Century Complete Reveals New Community Now Selling In Lawrenceburg, KY
"We're thrilled to kick off sales at Majestic Manor, nestled in the heart of Bourbon Country with a central location between amenities in Lexington and Louisville," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "We've already seen strong demand at this community, so make sure to check out available homes and speak with our sales team to find your best fit while options are available."
MAJESTIC MANOR | LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Now selling from the mid $200s
Single-family new homes
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,014 square feet
Luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures and more included
Open-concept layouts offer thoughtful design features like main-floor bedrooms, flex spaces, covered patios, and owner's suites with walk-in closets
Nestled in the heart of Kentucky's Bourbon Country, near popular distilleries
Central location between Lexington and Louisville, with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and local employers
Location:
1060 Commerce Way
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
812.650.7225
NEED IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE? VISIT OUR AREA SALES STUDIO!
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio in Jeffersonville!
361 Quartermaster Court
Jeffersonville, KY 47130
812.650.7225
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
