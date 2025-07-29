Zhou Nutrition Launches Cellulite Support Formula That Helps Smooth And Firm Skin*

Body Smooth features 120 mg of Hyaluronic Acid to maintain skin moisture and skin health, as well as elasticity and firmness.* It also includes 100 mg of Vitamin C, a fan-favorite antioxidant and cofactor in the body's synthesis of collagen.* Rounding out the formula is 40 mg of SOD-B Dimpless®, a patented ingredient clinically shown to help reduce the appearance of cellulite on thighs when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.*

Zhou is no stranger to blending innovative formulas with trending, high-impact ingredients. Since launching in 2014, Zhou has focused on clean, science-backed formulations designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. From immunity support to active lifestyle support, Zhou offers a wide range of targeted solutions. In 2025 alone, the brand has launched over 10 new products.

Using market research, Zhou found that 49% of consumers identified beauty-from-within solutions as the type of new products they're most interested in.↟ Body Smooth delivers on that demand, bringing together innovation, beneficial ingredients, and relevant formulations to support both the health and appearance of their customers from the inside out.

Body Smooth is available to shop on zhounutrition and select retailers nationwide.

About Zhou Nutrition:

Zhou began with a group of runners, yogis and outdoor enthusiasts who couldn't find quality supplements elsewhere, so they made their own. By looking outside the lab and towards nature, Zhou found the greatest sources of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients and combined them with science-backed formulations. That's why they're transparent about their formulas, ingredients, and processes-because better health is nothing to hide.

