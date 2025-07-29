Jake Sodikoff Of Steven Automotive Group And Honeycar Named One Of Automotive News' 40 Under 40
HARRISONBURG, Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Sodikoff of Steven Nissan, Steven Kia, Steven Toyota and HoneyCar was named one of Automotive News' 40 Under 40. This annual program honors 40 high achievers at new-car dealerships who are under 40 years old.
Automotive News received nominations from across the U.S. and identified outstanding performers in a large field of high-quality talent at dealerships. This year's honorees are a diverse group with a broad range of titles and backgrounds. These bright stars were profiled in the July 14 issue of Automotive News, the leading news source for the global automotive industry.
"Our 40 Under 40 program celebrates dealership employees who stand out with their leadership and their results," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The individuals on this 14th annual list have demonstrated significant business achievements that have improved their stores and their communities."
"My most proud achievement is purchasing my first dealership, becoming a Dealer Principal at the age of 29, and celebrating the success of our individuals and teams." - said Jake Sodikoff
For complete information about Automotive News' 40 Under 40, visit .
Ally, a leading digital financial services company, is the exclusive sponsor of this recognition program.
Steven Nissan , located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is part of a family-owned dealership group serving the community since 1995. The dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned Nissan vehicles, along with full-service repairs, maintenance, and rentals. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, Steven Nissan emphasizes a team-driven culture rooted in professionalism, growth, and community values.
HoneyCar , with locations in Winchester, Roanoke, and Charlottesville, Virginia, specializes in pre-owned vehicles and aims to deliver "The Sweetest Way to Buy or Sell Your Car". With services like virtual walk-arounds, at-home test drives, and local delivery, HoneyCar focuses on convenience and a stress-free customer experience.
Contact:
Jake Sodikoff
Phone: (540) 564-1111
Email: [email protected]
