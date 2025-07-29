Beyond Affordability Consumer Study 2025 - Evolving Consumer Priorities Force Brands To Recalibrate Value Strategies Amid Rising Disruption And Intensifying Competition
Consumers no longer assess brands by price alone but by a shifting matrix of priorities - from health and convenience to sustainability and digital experience. As disruptors - including new platforms and non-traditional players - move faster and intensify competition, companies across industries must recalibrate their value strategies to maintain relevance, defend market share, and capture new growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary Introduction Affordability is only a starting point Hyper-segmentation is key to unlocking growth Stand out with holistic value propositions Conclusion
