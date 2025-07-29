Beyond Affordability Consumer Study 2025 - Evolving Consumer Priorities Force Brands To Recalibrate Value Strategies Amid Rising Disruption And Intensifying Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore how shifting consumer priorities-spanning health, convenience, sustainability, and digital experience-are redefining brand value. Disruptors accelerate competition, urging industries to rethink strategies for relevance and growth. Access comprehensive insights with Strategy Briefings, crafted for senior strategists.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond Affordability: Unlocking Enhanced Value Across Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers no longer assess brands by price alone but by a shifting matrix of priorities - from health and convenience to sustainability and digital experience. As disruptors - including new platforms and non-traditional players - move faster and intensify competition, companies across industries must recalibrate their value strategies to maintain relevance, defend market share, and capture new growth opportunities.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Affordability is only a starting point

Hyper-segmentation is key to unlocking growth

Stand out with holistic value propositions Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900