Command Alkon Announces Fall Trainingdays Event In Atlanta
“TRAININGdays is a vital opportunity for professionals in our industry, providing a unique platform for both new and seasoned users to expand their knowledge of Command Alkon products,” said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer at Command Alkon.“This event will feature hands-on workshops, new technology previews, and valuable discussions that foster collaboration and innovation.”
Participants will have the chance to receive training on Command Alkon's portfolio of advanced software solutions, including Command Cloud offerings for Ready Mix and Bulk Materials operations as well as COMMANDbatch, Marcotte Batch, Apex, TrackIt, Digital Fleet, and COMMANDseries. Solutions experts will lead attendees through practical exercises with real-world scenarios, ensuring they leave with both the knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in their roles. Additionally, attendees can participate in specialized workshops and user certification exams, further enhancing their expertise and credentials.
Detailed class outlines, the event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here . Registration TRAININGdays is now open, and all interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early for this invaluable training opportunity.
Command Alkon is also excited to remind the industry that its bi-annual Elevate Conference will take place in the Fall of 2026, November 13 – 16, in beautiful San Diego, providing a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and connect next year as well.
For the latest updates on TRAININGdays and future learning opportunities and conferences, please visit commandalkon.com and navigate to Events .
ABOUT COMMAND ALKON .
Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers. With over 50 years of expertise, the company delivers cloud-based platforms that improve production, quality control, dispatch, trucking, and office operations for ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and concrete product providers.
Contact:
Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment