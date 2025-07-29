HEI Civil Appoints Long-Serving Leader Laurie Morgan As Chief People Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morgan to Drive People Strategy as HEI Civil Continues to Grow

DENVER, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction general contractor committed to attracting and building the best people, teams, and projects, announced today the immediate appointment of Laurie Morgan as its new Chief People Officer. This strategic promotion recognizes Morgan's instrumental role in scaling the company's human resources function and driving its robust growth over the past decade.

Morgan, who began her career at HEI Civil in 2011 as a part-time payroll professional, has steadily ascended through the organization, building the human resources department from the ground up. Most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, she has been a driving force behind HEI Civil's expansion, which has grown from 45 employees to over 800 employees across three divisions in Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina.

In her new capacity as Chief People Officer, Morgan will continue to lead the human resources team, overseeing all facets of talent management, including recruiting, hiring, and retaining top talent; developing comprehensive employee training and development programs; creating policies; and managing employee relations. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company's culture and ensuring one of its critical success factors, people, remains at the forefront of its operations.

"Laurie embodies the very essence of what makes HEI Civil successful: our people," said Leo Denslow, Chief Executive Officer of HEI Civil. "Her dedication, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our team's needs have been pivotal to our incredible growth. As Chief People Officer, Laurie will further elevate our commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining the industry's best talent, ensuring HEI Civil continues to thrive for decades to come."

Morgan's influence extends beyond day-to-day human resources operations. In 2023, she was appointed Chair of the Owners Council and serves as the management representative on the Compensation and Human Capital Committee for the HEI Civil Board of Directors, actively contributing to the company's long-term strategic direction and cultural foundation.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of Chief People Officer at HEI Civil," said Laurie Morgan. "Having been a part of this company's journey for over a decade, I've seen firsthand the power of investing in our people. I look forward to continuing to build innovative programs and strategies that empower our teams, foster a culture of excellence, and ensure HEI Civil remains a place where everyone can build a fulfilling career."

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit .

Laurie Morgan, Chief People Officer, HEI Civil

