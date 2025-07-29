TX RX Systems Launches Advanced DAS Monitoring System, Providing In-Building Signal Assurance For Public Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANGOLA, N.Y., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a proven leader in RF and LMR technology with nearly five decades of innovation, announces the release of what may be their most forward-looking development to date: the DAS Monitoring System. This solution addresses one of the most critical gaps in the public safety communications landscape by introducing continuous, intelligent oversight of in-building signal integrity.

Reliable radio coverage inside buildings is not simply a compliance checkbox, it is a life-saving necessity. The failure of communications during emergencies, particularly within complex structures such as high-rises, hospitals, airports, or campuses, can delay response times, increase risk to first responders, and place building occupants in greater danger. The DAS Monitoring System by TX RX Systems directly confronts these challenges by providing actionable, real-time insight into signal conditions throughout a facility.

At the heart of this system is its ability to monitor up to 256 individual antenna points across a site. The system captures live signal data simultaneously across all monitored nodes, and automatically sends notifications via SMS or email if coverage is compromised at any point. Users can access the system remotely and verify DAS infrastructure health from any location through secure SNMP integration, allowing for proactive decision-making and faster incident response.

What sets this system apart is its 3D site mapping capability. This advanced visualization tool allows users to precisely identify the location of a signal loss before setting foot inside the building. For facility managers, system integrators, and emergency response coordinators, this functionality represents a significant improvement over traditional DAS alarms that provide only generalized fault alerts. Now, stakeholders can isolate and respond to the exact floor, zone, or antenna experiencing degradation, enabling immediate troubleshooting and minimizing downtime.

The system also features a streamlined, intuitive Overview Interface Module (OIM), making it practical for field teams and integrators alike. By consolidating all monitoring functions into a single user-friendly platform, the DAS Monitoring System accelerates situational awareness while reducing the training curve for new users.

Use cases for this technology extend across every vertical that relies on in-building RF coverage. In high-occupancy environments such as stadiums, transit terminals, and manufacturing plants, real-time visibility into communication infrastructure is essential to maintaining operational readiness. Hospitals and educational institutions benefit from enhanced coverage integrity without the need for physical inspections, which are often impractical or disruptive. Government facilities and emergency coordination centers can deploy the system as part of a broader risk management strategy, ensuring uninterrupted communications during high-stakes scenarios.

TX RX Systems has long been recognized as a solutions-driven manufacturer, having introduced patented innovations in RF filtering, bi-directional amplification, and Tower Top Amplifier design. The launch of this DAS Monitoring System builds on that legacy, offering a product engineered, manufactured, and supported entirely from its headquarters in Angola, New York.

This technology is not just another monitoring tool. It represents a shift in how integrators, building operators, and public safety officials approach DAS management. By providing a real-time window into in-building signal health, TX RX Systems enables its partners to move from reactive to proactive, from uncertainty to confidence, and from manual diagnostics to precise, data-driven resolution.

