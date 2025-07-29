Dotstudiopro Launches Chillfree TV, The First AI-Built Streaming Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Joe Pascual, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO of dotstudioPRO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- dotstudioPRO , a leader in next-generation streaming innovation, announces the launch of Chillfree TV , the world's first AI-built OTT platform supporting 24/7 live FAST and AVOD featuring over 7,500 hours of content. It will go live on July 29, 2025 at and also be available cross-platform on iOS/Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV with Samsung, Vizio, and LG launching shortly.

Chillfree TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service featuring classic and independent films across all genres, contemporary TV series, a 4K movie collection and more - built entirely by AI using tools like Manus, Claude 4.0, and Cursor, and powered by dotstudioPRO's robust API-first infrastructure. What makes Chillfree TV unique is not just the way it was built but how the content was curated. The platform's launch slate draws from titles that have demonstrated strong monetization and engagement metrics across dotstudioPRO's extensive third-party AVOD, TVOD, and FAST distribution network. The robust platform features 24/7 live FAST channels with an AI-optimized program guide and personalized discovery through smart AI search and recommendations.

“Chillfree TV is a testament to what's possible when a robust API-first platform meets next-gen AI,” said Joe Pascual, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO of dotstudioPRO.“It's not just innovation for innovation's sake; this is a fast, smart, scalable platform that amplifies content that's already proven valuable to viewers and partners alike.”

In addition, through a strategic merger with Bayview Entertainment , a top-tier independent distributor, Chillfree TV has added over 3,500 hours of content known for successful titles such as the breakout genre hit, Skinamarink, and legacy releases Robot Monster and The Endless Summer, brings both depth of catalog and a legacy of monetization success to the Chillfree ecosystem and beyond, allowing dotstudioPRO to scale even faster into AVOD, TVOD and FAST. Funded with support from Ashdown Capital, Royal Bank of Canada, and the Pasadena Angels, the merger expands the combined catalog to over 7,500 hours underscoring dotstudioPRO's commitment to pairing cutting-edge technology with scalable, data-backed content distribution.

“This merger is about scale and synergy,” said Pascual.“Bayview's respected catalog-built on decades of strong performance-adds incredible value to our platform and partners. Together, we're bringing trusted content into an intelligent, modern distribution system.”

Bayview will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, with its executive team-Peter Castro and Sam Napolitano-remaining in place to guide continued growth.

“Bayview's titles have achieved successful audience engagement and monetization across several notable platforms,” said Peter Castro, President of Bayview.“With the addition of Chillfree's groundbreaking, data-informed streaming platform, our content will extend even further, making this the perfect fit between legacy, innovation, and performance.”

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a modular, API-first streaming platform that empowers content owners, brands, and creators to manage, distribute, and monetize content across AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, FAST, and physical media ecosystems.



About Chillfree TV

Chillfree TV is a free streaming platform curated from high-performing titles across dotstudioPRO's partner networks and Bayview's library. Built entirely by AI and backed by data, Chillfree brings nostalgic content into a sleek, smart, multi-platform experience.



About Bayview Entertainment

Bayview Entertainment, LLC is a leading independent distributor of narrative features, documentaries, fitness, and lifestyle content, with a legacy of success across digital and traditional channels.

Michael Krause

Luminary Communications

+1 917-699-4990

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.