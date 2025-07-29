Women Cybersecurity Leaders Will Be Converging On The Beach Sept 18
🎤 Why Attend?
- Hear from trailblazing women leaders across law enforcement, compliance, cyber, and tech sectors, including Diana Kelley, CISO at Protect AI; Amy Chaney, Senior Vice President at Citi; Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future; Oksana Denesiuk, Delivery Leader at Kaiser Permanente Health Plan; Bronwen Aker, AI Researcher at Black Hills Information Security; and Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unison
- Engage in thought-provoking panels, peer mentoring, and networking opportunities
- Be part of a movement that's shaping the future of inclusive cybersecurity leadership
- Enjoy a day of learning and empowerment - all with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop
💬 Past attendees have called it“a turning point” and“a launchpad for new ideas and careers.” Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, this forum is your chance to connect with a vibrant community and elevate your journey.
🎟️ Reserve Your Spot Today Space is limited, and this event sells out fast. Don't miss your chance to be part of the conversation and the change. 👉 Register now on the official ISSA-LA Summit site
📣 Sponsorship Opportunities Available Support the advancement of women in cybersecurity while showcasing your brand to hundreds of industry decision-makers. Learn more at
Let's build a stronger, more inclusive cybersecurity future - together. See you at the beach! 🏖️
Board of Directors
ISSA LA
+1 213-536-1414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Interview
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment