Houston Eye Doctor Urges Parents To Prioritize Back-To-School Eye Exams For Academic Success

Houston optometrist urges families to schedule comprehensive eye exams to help kids succeed academically this back-to-school season.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As students across Houston prepare for a new school year, local optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt of Texas State Optical (TSO) Champions is reminding families that back-to-school checklists should include more than just school supplies; they should also include a comprehensive eye exam.“Vision plays a critical role in a child's ability to learn, read, and stay focused in class,” says Dr. Butt, a therapeutic optometrist and optometric glaucoma specialist .“Yet many children head into the school year with undetected vision issues that can affect their academic performance and confidence.”According to the American Optometric Association (AOA), one in four children has a vision problem that can impact learning and behavior. These issues often go unnoticed, especially if a child has never had a complete eye exam. While school vision screenings are common, they typically only check for distance vision and may miss other significant problems such as eye coordination, focusing ability, or astigmatism.At TSO Champions, Dr. Butt and team offer thorough pediatric eye exams to children five and older, designed to detect both common and complex issues that may affect learning.“A child may not even realize they're seeing the world differently,” she explains.“They might think blurry vision, frequent headaches, or squinting is normal.”The rise in screen time-both in and out of the classroom-has made eye care even more critical for today's students. Children who spend long hours on digital devices may experience eye strain, dry eyes, or blurred vision.“Clear vision is foundational for success, whether a student is reading a whiteboard, working on a laptop, or participating in sports,” Dr. Butt says.“A simple eye exam can make a world of difference in a child's ability to thrive at school.”TSO Champions is committed to making back-to-school eye care easy and accessible. The clinic offers flexible scheduling, Saturday appointments, and a wide selection of kid-friendly glasses and contact lenses. Most vision insurance plans are accepted.Conveniently located in the Champions area of Northwest Houston, TSO Champions has served local families for years, focusing on compassionate eye care and advanced diagnostic technology. The clinic is situated at 5774 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77069, just minutes from Willowbrook mall and Champions Forest.“Parents do so much to set their children up for success each school year,” adds Dr. Butt.“Getting their eyes checked is one of the simplest and most powerful steps you can take.”Families are encouraged to schedule their child's eye exam before the school year begins to avoid last-minute rushes. To book an appointment, call (281) 440-5887 or visit .

Why Back-to-School Eye Exams Matter for Your Child's Success

