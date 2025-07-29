Seeger Launches Nationwide Access To Live Performances Of TEACH! Based On The Works Of Poet Taylor Mali

TEACH! creator and performer Jerry Seeger and poet Taylor Mali

TEACH! is a celebration of the human spirit, the teacher-student dynamic, and the profound influence educators have on shaping the future.

- Taylor Mali, PoetFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Developed and performed by prolific actor and career theatre educator Jerry Seeger , TEACH! is a powerful one-man show that showcases the highs and lows of the teaching profession. Already a success in the Southeast, Seeger is now ready to take TEACH! to the next level by offering the show to educational organizations, including nonprofits, colleges of education, English departments, and theatre programs, as well as high school theatre festivals nationwide.Fort Lauderdale, FL-based Seeger has set the stage for an extraordinary theatrical experience that inspires, entertains, and redefines what it means to be "thought-provoking." The high-energy production invites audiences to explore the monumental impact of educators on all our lives through the powerful lens of Spoken Word poetry.The first four-time national slam poetry champion, renowned teaching advocate and former educator, Taylor Mali , lends his fiery, passionate verse to serve as the backbone of the narrative, providing the production its pulsating energy and emotional depth.Known worldwide for his advocacy on behalf of teachers and his ability to articulate the nuances of the teaching profession, Mali has crafted words that are both an ode to educators and a call to recognize their vital role in society. His poetry captures the humor, heartbreak, and hope that define the teaching experience, making TEACH! a visceral and unforgettable theatrical experience."Having my poems find a second life in the way Jerry Seeger has interpreted them and crafted a one-man show around them reminds me that poetry is not mine to keep," Mali said. "Once released, it belongs to anyone who finds meaning in it, anyone bold enough to carry it forward."Mali's poems, such as "What Teachers Make," have become rallying cries for educators worldwide. Seeger's performance of these timely cries for help will bring new life to your upcoming event, fundraiser, festival, or classroom. He commands the stage with charisma and authenticity, taking audiences on an evocative journey through the trials and triumphs of the teaching profession. His performance is a celebration of the unsung heroes of the classroom and a vivid portrayal of how education shapes lives, not just in the moment, but across generations."Especially given that the show is only an hour and fifteen-minute commitment that will surely breeze by given Seeger's mastery of his material, there is much to gain and little to lose in choosing to take his inspiring, compassionate class on teachers and their importance," said Ilana Jael of South Florida Theatre magazine.TEACH! is more than a performance; it is a movement, a dialogue, and a tribute to the transformative power of education. Whether you are a teacher, a student, a parent, or simply someone who appreciates the art of storytelling, this production is bound to leave you inspired."For a poet, there is no greater honor than seeing your words not just read, but lived and performed," adds Mali. "If teaching is a form of performance, then maybe my poems were always meant to end up on stage. Jerry simply helped them find the spotlight they didn't know they were seeking."Originally titled DEMERITS, DETENTIONS & DISMISSALS, TEACH!, has been the featured performance for the Florida Association for Theatre Education as well as the Florida Theatre Conference, the Ft. Lauderdale Fringe Festival, the Bienes Center for the Arts in Ft. Lauderdale, and Barry University, among others.To Mali: "I feel like everything Jerry does burnishes my star a little in the same way it nourishes my soul."For more information, press inquiries, or to obtain the sample video, don't hesitate to get in touch with Underdog Productions at (954) 261-4190 or ...People are Talking About TEACH!"Loved it! Jerry Seeger's sheer love of knowledge, exploration, teaching, and teachers, and his passion to inspire-it's all there. So very happy to have seen this. Jerry Seeger is a force for good in this world-and a force of nature."-Elaine Bromka, Emmy Award-winning actress"Had I had a teacher like Jerry Seeger when I was in high school, I think I would be in a better place today. Every new teacher and student should see this show-each and every year!"-Michael Peyton, CultureForce"It was absolutely amazing. I had many favorite moments, from the unproofread assignment to the Taylor Mali poems. Bravo! Perfect for new teacher conferences before school starts. I always hate watching the same inspirational teacher videos at the beginning of the year. A live person is so much better!"-Ms. Yamile Lima, Performing Arts Department Chair"What a fabulous performance! Definitely a message that needs to be heard in these strange times." Kristen Neander, District Chair at Florida State Thespians and Theatre Arts Teacher at Citrus County, FL School District"Wonderful job...Fantastic way to cap off today's part of the conference."-Kevin Pace, Director of Theatre Arts, Osceola Fundamental Arts High School, St. Petersburg, FL

