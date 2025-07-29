An All-Star Rock Group, Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin, Nuno Bettencourt, And Matt Sorum Together On Stage At One805live

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Concert At Kevin Costner's Estate To Benefit Santa Barbara County's First Responders

- Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One805 announced today that Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin, Nuno Bettencourt, and Matt Sorum are coming together for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at One805LIVE! They'll join anthem rockers Good Charlotte, country music icon Trisha Yearwood, and surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter at the annual concert on September 20th at Kevin Costner's estate to benefit Santa Barbara County's first responders.The music icons are forming an all-star ensemble that spans generations of rock and roll. GRAMMYwinner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, an Iconic Solo Artist and the frontman of Van Halen and Montrose joins Kevin Cronin, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling lead vocalist for REO Speedwagon, bringing REO's massive catalog of hits, guitar legend Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and iconic rock drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult) creating this powerhouse lineup.Known for their anthemic hits and electrifying sets, Good Charlotte is also taking time away from their summer tour to promote their new album, Motel Du Cap, to perform at One805Live! The band will bring their signature sound and powerful stage presence to Montecito for a night of music with meaning, all in support of Santa Barbara County's first responders.Also headlining this event is country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. With three Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM honors, and over 15 million albums sold worldwide, Trisha is a true icon. From her breakout hit“She's in Love with the Boy” to her highly anticipated upcoming album“The Mirror”-the first for which she co-wrote every song-Trisha has been delivering heartfelt, chart-topping music for decades. Now she's bringing that magic to Santa Barbara.Fresh from rocking a huge crowd at Bottlerock in Napa, where he was described as "One of the hottest sets of the weekend” and“a revelation of groovy goodness”, we're excited to announce that Donavon Frankenreiter is also joining the lineup for One805LIVE! A Southern California native, Donavon began chasing waves at a young age, turning pro as a surfer by 16. For nearly two decades, he's been traveling the globe as a musician, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery-a sound that reflects his free-spirited roots and deep connection to the ocean.One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20th, from 4 PM to 10 PM. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County. In addition, this year, a portion of the proceeds will support musicians from Altadena who lost everything in recent wildfires.“One805LIVE! isn't just a concert-it's a powerful act of community,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805.“Together, we're making a difference-one song, one first responder, one unforgettable night at a time.”Past artists have included music royalty such as Pink, Katy Perry, David Crosby, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa-with past attendees including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz, and Michael Keaton. One805LIVE! is widely recognized as one of the most impactful and star-studded benefit events in California.Tickets are on sale now for General Admission, VIP, and Cabanas at . (One805 is a 501 (c)(3), and all tickets have a tax-deductible component.About One805One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. Born from the devastating debris flow of 2018, One805 is a unified nonprofit driven by community resilience and built to stand behind those who serve-every day, in every emergency.For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit .# # #

