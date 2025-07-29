TN Roars With Pride On International Tiger Day, Says CM Stalin
In a message posted on his official 'X' handle on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Stalin said: "On #InternationalTigerDay, Tamil Nadu roars with pride. With 306 tigers, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), this success rests on the shoulders of our forest staff and anti-poaching teams who guard critical habitats across tough terrains".
He noted that the state government has taken several proactive steps to strengthen conservation.
"To boost conservation efforts, 1,947 field posts have been filled. Our forces are being equipped with modern gear, advanced technology, and supported by dedicated veterinarians," he said.
A major highlight of the day was the report from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), which recorded a 28 per cent rise in its tiger population for 2024–25. The number of tigers increased from 129 in 2023–24 to 165, bringing cheer to forest officials and wildlife conservationists.
Spread over 688.59 hectares - comprising 321 hectares of core zone and 367.59 hectares of buffer zone - MTR is one of Tamil Nadu's flagship tiger reserves. Within the core zone, nearly 85 natural swamps play a critical role by serving as vital water sources that support the reserve's biodiversity.
Forest officials attributed the sharp rise in tiger numbers to sustained anti-poaching efforts, effective habitat restoration, and the large-scale removal of invasive plant species. "If not removed, Lantana camara would have overtaken the swamps and destroyed key habitats. Clearing it helped restore ecological balance and improved conditions for both prey and predator species," an official said.
Stalin also highlighted the creation of the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNWFCCB), a specialised unit tasked with curbing organised wildlife crime and protecting endangered species. "In saving our tigers, we are protecting the soul of our forests," he said.
With tiger reserves such as Mudumalai, Anamalai, and Sathyamangalam playing key roles, Tamil Nadu continues to emerge as a national leader in tiger conservation. The rise in tiger numbers and ongoing conservation initiatives have drawn praise from wildlife experts and activists across the country.
